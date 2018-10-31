BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living in England's rural and coastal counties are having their life chances held back by a "false perception of affluence", MPs say . An inquiry by a cross-party group of MPs placed Devon and Cornwall in the bottom 10 of areas for social mobility. Their report said vital services like public transport, youth centres and childcare were being "hampered" by an "inequitable" council funding model that benefits urban areas. They said rural areas were among the country's least "socially mobile". The government is currently carrying out a "fair funding review". Ministers said this would ensure "the link between local circumstances and resources allocated is clear".
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Police drones grounded over power bug
Woman seriously injured in road crash near Looe
BBC Radio Cornwall
A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash near Looe.
The 53-year-old driver of a Nissan Micra was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth after the single-vehicle crash on an unclassified road leading to Millendreath at about 15:30 on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
School bus firm's licence revoked over finance concerns
Devon Live
An Exeter school bus firm has its licence revoked due to concerns over its finances.
Weather: Some sunny intervals but showers possible
BBC Weather
A cold start for Wednesday before some sunny intervals, but also large amounts of cloud with the chance of showers pushing up from the south.
These could be heavy with thunder.
Feeling milder.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Satanic graffiti 'work of pranksters'
