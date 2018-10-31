BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living in England's rural and coastal counties are having their life chances held back by a "false perception of affluence", MPs say.

An inquiry by a cross-party group of MPs placed Devon and Cornwall in the bottom 10 of areas for social mobility.

Their report said vital services like public transport, youth centres and childcare were being "hampered" by an "inequitable" council funding model that benefits urban areas.

They said rural areas were among the country's least "socially mobile".

The government is currently carrying out a "fair funding review".

Ministers said this would ensure "the link between local circumstances and resources allocated is clear".