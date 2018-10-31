BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Wednesday 31 October 2018

  1. Rural and coastal areas 'least socially mobile'

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    People living in England's rural and coastal counties are having their life chances held back by a "false perception of affluence", MPs say.

    An inquiry by a cross-party group of MPs placed Devon and Cornwall in the bottom 10 of areas for social mobility.

    Their report said vital services like public transport, youth centres and childcare were being "hampered" by an "inequitable" council funding model that benefits urban areas.

    They said rural areas were among the country's least "socially mobile".

    The government is currently carrying out a "fair funding review".

    Ministers said this would ensure "the link between local circumstances and resources allocated is clear".

  3. Woman seriously injured in road crash near Looe

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash near Looe.

    The 53-year-old driver of a Nissan Micra was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth after the single-vehicle crash on an unclassified road leading to Millendreath at about 15:30 on Tuesday.

    Police are appealing for witnesses.

  5. Weather: Some sunny intervals but showers possible

    BBC Weather

    A cold start for Wednesday before some sunny intervals, but also large amounts of cloud with the chance of showers pushing up from the south.

    These could be heavy with thunder.

    Feeling milder.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

