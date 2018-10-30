BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Supporters of a "Save Appledore Shipyard" petition are heading to London later to push for action.
The GMB and Unite unions said yard owner Babcock failed to win a key order, leaving workers in the balance, with some temporarily redeployed to Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth.
Their campaign to keep the north Devon shipyard open currently has more than 9,000 signatures. It is due to be handed in to the House of Commons, calling on the government to protect shipbuilding work there.
Babcock said it was disappointed not to have secured a contract for the armed forces in Malta, and it was reviewing the implication for the business.
Weather: A frosty start and then mainly dry and bright
A cold start on Tuesday, with some frost patches.
After those, a cool but mainly dry and bright day, with broken cloud and sunny spells.
Winds will be moderate north or north easterly at first, gradually backing west or south westerly by the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F)
Gritters out across Devon
Gritters were out across Devon on Monday night as temperatures fell below 0C in many parts of the county.
More than 3,000 grit bins across Devon were also checked and filled in preparation for winter, road managers said.
Appledore Shipyard petition to be handed into Commons
