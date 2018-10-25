BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Quad biker 'seriously injured' in Mid Devon crash
  2. No shortage of flu vaccine, doctors say
  3. Looe festival needs £200,000 to continue
  4. Sixth Invictus medal for Ormrod
  5. Updates on Thursday 25 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  Retired GWR worker sets off on 19 day remembrance walk

    Paul Juckett
    A retired Great Western Railway worker from Cornwall has just set off on his 19 day remembrance walk.

    Paul Juckett, from Menheniot, said goodbye to his family before boarding a special GWR train that will take him to London.

    He's planning to walk 250 miles through France and Belgium to visit graves and memorials to honour those who fought in World War One.

  No shortage of flu vaccine, doctors say

    Doctors are reassuring patients in the South West that there isn't a shortage of the flu vaccine.

    Some people have been told by their surgeries that they may have to wait until November to have their jabs.

    This is because the vaccine is being made available to practices at intervals.

    GP Dr Shelagh McCormick said deliveries would be staggered...

  Plymouth's Ormrod wins sixth medal at Invictus Games

    Mark Ormrod wins bronze
    Mark Ormrod has won a bronze medal in the athletics finals at the Invictus Games in Sydney.

    Triple amputee Mark, from Plymouth, was competing in the discus event which was won by Dave Watson from the West Midlands.

    It's the former Royal Marine's sixth medal of the games.

  Looe festival needs £200,000 to save the day

    Looe Saves the Day
    Organisers of Looe Saves the Day say they'll need to raise £200,000 if the festival is to go ahead next year.

    A replacement music event was put together by volunteers last month after the annual event folded at the last minute.

    At a public meeting last night there was support to keep the festival as a community-led project.

  Devon travel: Torquay Road partially blocked

    • In Newton Abbot, the A381 Torquay Road is partially blocked and there's slow traffic due to a broken down van at the Penn Inn Roundabout.
    • In Hatherleigh, the A386 is blocked in both directions from the A3072 to the B3216 Inwardleigh, and there's slow traffic due to an accident.
    • On South Western Railway there's a replacement bus service running between Exeter St Davids and Yeovil Junction due to industrial action.
    • On the M5 Northbound between the B3133 Clevedon and the A369 MartcombeRoadthe road's now cleared following an earlier accident.

  Weather: Partly cloudy with bright sunny spells

    Weather forecast for Thursday
    Fairly murky at first with low cloud and patchy fog.

    Through Thursday morning, any fog will disperse and the low cloud will lift, leaving a dry and partly cloudy day with some bright spells.

    Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F).

  Quad biker 'seriously injured' in Mid Devon crash

    B3137
    Copyright: Google

    A man in his 60s has been “seriously injured” in a quad bike crash in Mid Devon.

    Police were called to the B3137 at Edgeworthy Hill near Tiverton at about 18:00 on Wednesday.

    The man “sustained multiple serious injuries” in the crash and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he is in a critical condition.

    The road was closed for five and a half hours while emergency services dealt with the crash.

    His next of kin have been informed.

