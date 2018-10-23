BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Video content Video caption: Exeter HMP prisoner escape Exeter HMP prisoner escape

A part of Exeter was sealed off on Monday night after an inmate got onto the roof of the city's prison.

Two roadblocks were put in place to stop members of the public going in front of the jail.

Police were called at about 20:10 although the incident was dealt with by prison staff.

Officers say the inmate is now off the roof and road closures were lifted at about 02:20.