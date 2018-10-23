BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 23 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. South West ranks low on fast food density stats

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Devon ranks among the lowest areas for fast food restaurant densities.

    Statistics show that Devon only has 46 fast food outlets per 100,000 people, giving it a ranking of 191 out of the 215 local authorities.

    Cornwall ranks 129th, with 57 outlets per 100,000 people.

    Nuggets
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wokingham is at the bottom of the list with 27 outlets, while Westminster is top with 127, meaning there is a fast food restaurant for every 787 people in the area.

    The MPs love a kebab...

  3. HMP Exeter inmate escapes on to roof

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Video content

    Video caption: Exeter HMP prisoner escape

    A part of Exeter was sealed off on Monday night after an inmate got onto the roof of the city's prison.

    Two roadblocks were put in place to stop members of the public going in front of the jail.

    Police were called at about 20:10 although the incident was dealt with by prison staff.

    Officers say the inmate is now off the roof and road closures were lifted at about 02:20.

  4. Cats may not be rescued by fire service

    Daniel Clark

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Firefighters in Devon and Somerset may not have to deal with stranded cats for very long.

    Assistant chief fire officer Peter Bond told fire authority members on Monday that the service, given its shrinking budget, will have to focus on responding to fires and road traffic collisions.

    Cat in tree
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is only funded to deal with their statutory obligations of fires and road traffic collisions, but traditionally has helped out with incidents of flooding, specialist rescues, and animal rescues.

    No specific proposals have been brought before the fire authority yet for the service to stop deal with scenarios such as rescuing cats up trees, but options and proposals for response, prevention and protection are included in the Change and Improvement Timeline that has previously been approved.

    Quote Message: All of our projects must support the delivery of a long-term balanced budget and projects that require significant investment must demonstrate a clear benefits plan of either investing to save, or investing to reduce risk, or ideally both." from Peter Bond Assistant chief fire officer, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
    Peter BondAssistant chief fire officer, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

  5. Cornwall travel: Road flooded and roadworks

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • In St Austell, on Daniels Close, near the Bethel area, there is a water leak flooding the road in both directions. Driving conditions are affected so do take care in that area.
    • At St Stephen, the A3058 is closed in both directions due to roadworks. A diversion is in place.

  6. Weather: Chilly start with some sunshine

    BBC Weather

    There will be a chilly start to Tuesday morning.

    Any overnight mist patches will then lift this morning to leave a dry day with some sunshine at times, but this will often be hazy due to high cloud cover.

    Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).

    BBC Weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top