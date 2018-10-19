BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall should spend £40m on providing temporary accommodation for homeless people and families in crisis, according to one local councillor.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It follows news that people in need in Cornwall are sometimes being housed in hotels in Devon, amounting to 750 nights over three years.

In one case, a person spent 52 nights in Plymouth.

Housing cabinet member Andrew Mitchell said he wanted the council to dip into its capital fund to address the shortage of emergency housing in Cornwall.

He wants to spend £40m on local accommodation space, such as converting an empty hotel or making so-called "container homes" from cargo containers.

Cornwall Council said it found the nearest and most suitable accommodation it could.