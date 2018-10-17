BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police negotiators were called to Truro after a man climbed onto the roof of a house and began throwing tiles onto the road below.

The incident started at 11:30 on Tuesday and is on-going.

The force said "substantial damage" has been caused to the roof of properties in the George Street area.

Officers closed a number of roads to keep people safe from falling debris.

The man, who according to an eye witness was dressed "as a cyclist", continued to throw tiles as police "tried to calm him down."

Police officers in full riot gear are still at the scene as well as dog units and ambulance crews.