BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Twenty hours of tile throwing in Truro roof protest
- Animal cruelty hits 10-year high
- 'Overzealous guest' sparked Headland Hotel fire
- Flybe £12m loss warning
- Investigation after armed police operation in Torquay
- Updates on Wednesday 17 October 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man throws tiles off roof for 20 hours
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police negotiators were called to Truro after a man climbed onto the roof of a house and began throwing tiles onto the road below.
The incident started at 11:30 on Tuesday and is on-going.
The force said "substantial damage" has been caused to the roof of properties in the George Street area.
Officers closed a number of roads to keep people safe from falling debris.
The man, who according to an eye witness was dressed "as a cyclist", continued to throw tiles as police "tried to calm him down."
Police officers in full riot gear are still at the scene as well as dog units and ambulance crews.
Flybe predicts £12m losses
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Flybe is predicting it will make a loss of £12m this year.
The airline - which operates from Exeter, Guernsey and Jersey in the south west - made a £9.4m loss in the year ending 31 March 2018, and a £55.3m loss the year before.
The 2019 loss is based on predicted revenue which the board has "limited" visibility of so far.
The airline blamed "weakening" consumer demand, "higher fuel prices" and "weaker sterling"
The adverse effect of fuel prices and currency fluctuations was estimated by the company to be £29m.
Animal cruelty hits 10-year high
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Last year saw the highest number of reported animal cruelty cases in a decade, an FOI request has shown.
According to stats from Devon and Cornwall Police, there were 93 cases of animals being stabbed, shot, poisoned or beaten in 2017, compared with 50 in 2008.
In the first half of this year alone there have been 73 reports of animal cruelty.
The RSPCA also had close to 10,000 concerned calls from across the South West last year.
A cat in Plymouth died last week after an air rifle pellet was found in its lung during routine surgery.
Three other cats are known to have been shot in the last year in the same area.
'Overzealous guest' caused hotel blaze
Rob England
BBC News Online
A blaze which broke out in a Newquay hotel is thought to have started because a guest piled too much wood on to a fire.
About 40 guests were evacuated from the hotel as the fire began on Tuesday afternoon.
The flames are thought to have built up in an open hearth in the hotel's foyer, before spreading to the chimney.
Multiple fire crews arrived at the scene by about 15:50.
Neil Slade, manager of the Headland Hotel told the BBC an "overzealous guest" may have sparked the flames by putting too much fuel on an existing fire...
Armed operation after man seen wielding machete
Rob England
BBC News Online
Armed officers were sent to detain a man carrying a machete in Torquay.
The police helicopter was deployed and roads were closed in the town on Tuesday evening as officers "searched buildings", the force said. All routes were reopened by 19:10.
A spokesman added: "Enquiries continue by Torquay response officers".
South West weather: Cloud clearing for sun shine
BBC Weather
Any low cloud and mist will clear, while any patchy light rain still affecting eastern areas will also move away.
It will then become brighter as spells of sunshine develop, although the sunshine may be quite hazy at times.
Light southwesterly winds will continue to turn to the north or northeast and freshen later to the west and along the north coast.
