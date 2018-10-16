BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- '£36m savings over three years' warning for Plymouth
- Community raises £1,000 for fire victims
- Bike shop hit by 'wall-breaker' thief
- Updates on Tuesday 16 October 2018
Plymouth needs to make '£36m of savings over three years'
BBC Radio Devon
Councillors in Plymouth are being warned the city needs to make £36m worth of savings from public services over the next three years.
The efficiencies would be on top of £11.5m already made this year.
Leaders of the Labour-run authority are blaming a cut in funding from central government.
The council's cabinet has also been told that a no-deal Brexit could harm the local economy which, up until recently, had been growing and producing goods and services worth just under £5bn.
The government said last month that councils were to get a real-term funding increase in 2018-19.
Cornwall traffic: Overturned tractor partially blocks A388
BBC Radio Cornwall
Community raises £1,000 for fire victims
BBC Spotlight
Almost £1,000 pounds has been raised for people affected by a fire in Paignton last week.
More than 100 firefighters tackled the flames on Thursday evening.
The fire took hold of Scoffs fish and chips shop, and surrounding buildings, including the flats above.
A fundraising campaign has been set up by the local chamber of commerce to help the businesses and residents who "lost everything", according to the organisation.
Weather: Mainly dry following morning drizzle
BBC Weather
Early fog will tend to lift to leave Tuesday morning mostly cloudy and misty with a little drizzle possible.
It will then be mainly dry during the afternoon, with spells of sunshine breaking through.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Thief 'broke through wall' in bike shop burglary
Rob England
BBC News Online
The owner of a bike shop in Truro says he is "furious" after thieves broke through a wall and took "nearly everything".
Staff at Unit Cycles Ltd, on the Threemilestone Industrial Estate, say the break-in happened on Friday night.
Commenting on social media, owner Anthony Van der Lugt said: "We are gutted/furious - there aren't even the words.
"We had an alarm and CCTV, however we believe the thieves scoped the place out first as they ripped the alarm system out along with the phone line, turned off the power to the building and took the CCTV recording unit with them."
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary where "those responsible gained access by smashing a hole in the outside brick wall and stole a large amount of stock".