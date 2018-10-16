BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. '£36m savings over three years' warning for Plymouth
  2. Community raises £1,000 for fire victims
  3. Bike shop hit by 'wall-breaker' thief
  4. Updates on Tuesday 16 October 2018

  1. Plymouth needs to make '£36m of savings over three years'

    BBC Radio Devon

    Councillors in Plymouth are being warned the city needs to make £36m worth of savings from public services over the next three years.

    The efficiencies would be on top of £11.5m already made this year.

    Leaders of the Labour-run authority are blaming a cut in funding from central government.

    The council's cabinet has also been told that a no-deal Brexit could harm the local economy which, up until recently, had been growing and producing goods and services worth just under £5bn.

    The government said last month that councils were to get a real-term funding increase in 2018-19.

    Plymouth
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Cornwall traffic: Overturned tractor partially blocks A388

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • The A38 at Trerulefoot is partially blocked by a broken-down vehicle near the Trerulefoot roundabout There's slow traffic
    • Near Launceston, at Stourscombe, the A388 is partially blocked by an overturned tractor between the A30 Callington turn-off and the Milton Abbot turn-off at Lawhitton
    • In Perranporth, New Road is partially blocked by an accident between Station Road and Bone Mill Road in B'lingey
    • In Mullion, the A3083 is partially blocked by an accident between Meaver Road and Chypons Road, Cross Lanes
    • Near St Austell there's slow traffic on the A390 Holmbush Road in both directions in the roadworks area at Bucklers Lane

  4. Community raises £1,000 for fire victims

    BBC Spotlight

    Almost £1,000 pounds has been raised for people affected by a fire in Paignton last week.

    More than 100 firefighters tackled the flames on Thursday evening.

    The fire took hold of Scoffs fish and chips shop, and surrounding buildings, including the flats above.

    A fundraising campaign has been set up by the local chamber of commerce to help the businesses and residents who "lost everything", according to the organisation.

    Video content

    Video caption: Torbay road fire rips through chip shop and flats

  5. Weather: Mainly dry following morning drizzle

    BBC Weather

    Early fog will tend to lift to leave Tuesday morning mostly cloudy and misty with a little drizzle possible.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    It will then be mainly dry during the afternoon, with spells of sunshine breaking through.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

  6. Thief 'broke through wall' in bike shop burglary

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Unit Cycles Ltd shop floor after theft
    Copyright: Unit Cycles Ltd

    The owner of a bike shop in Truro says he is "furious" after thieves broke through a wall and took "nearly everything".

    hole in shop wall
    Copyright: Unit Cycles Ltd

    Staff at Unit Cycles Ltd, on the Threemilestone Industrial Estate, say the break-in happened on Friday night.

    Commenting on social media, owner Anthony Van der Lugt said: "We are gutted/furious - there aren't even the words.

    "We had an alarm and CCTV, however we believe the thieves scoped the place out first as they ripped the alarm system out along with the phone line, turned off the power to the building and took the CCTV recording unit with them."

    hole in shop wall
    Copyright: Unit Cycles Ltd

    Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary where "those responsible gained access by smashing a hole in the outside brick wall and stole a large amount of stock".

