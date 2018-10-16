BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Councillors in Plymouth are being warned the city needs to make £36m worth of savings from public services over the next three years.

The efficiencies would be on top of £11.5m already made this year.

Leaders of the Labour-run authority are blaming a cut in funding from central government.

The council's cabinet has also been told that a no-deal Brexit could harm the local economy which, up until recently, had been growing and producing goods and services worth just under £5bn.

The government said last month that councils were to get a real-term funding increase in 2018-19.