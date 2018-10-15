BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a road crash that also involved a car in Exeter.

Police said the vehicles crashed in Rifford Road at about 10:25 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old local bike rider was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and then transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth "for more specialist treatment", police said.

A 30-year-old man was driving the car.

The road was closed for a forensic examination.

Police have appealed for witnesses.