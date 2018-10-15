BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Flood-damaged main South West rail line reopens
- Woman dies after her car crashes through a hedge
- Driver left with life-threatening injuries in A30 crash
- Angler rescued after being swept into the sea
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Exeter crash
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a road crash that also involved a car in Exeter.
Police said the vehicles crashed in Rifford Road at about 10:25 on Sunday.
The 21-year-old local bike rider was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and then transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth "for more specialist treatment", police said.
A 30-year-old man was driving the car.
The road was closed for a forensic examination.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Angler airlifted after being swept into sea
Rebecca Wills
BBC South West
A man has been airlifted to hospital after being swept into the sea at Porth Island, near Newquay.
The alarm was raised after the man was washed into the sea while angling on Sunday afternoon.
Both Newquay lifeboats were launched in what was described as a dangerous 5ft swell.
A Coastguard helicopter was also dispatched, and it airlifted the man to the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro.
The RNLI has praised the man for following advice from its #FloatToLive campaign, staying calm and floating on his back.
Meeting due to decide Westward Ho! park's future
BBC Radio Devon
A special meeting will decide on Monday night whether controversial plans to build on a large section of a popular park in Westward Ho! can go ahead.
Earlier this month, Torridge District Council discussed the plans to sell off land at the park on Avon Lane to build houses.
But more than 4,000 people have come forward to sign a petition against the proposals to demolish the play area, tennis courts and former cafe building which is at the park.
Weather: Rain decreasing with light winds
BBC Weather
Monday morning will be cloudy and locally misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.
The afternoon will see the rain turn lighter and patchier. The wind will be a light to moderate north-easterly.
Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Woman, 74, dies after car goes through hedge
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A woman has died when a car crashed in north Devon, going through a hedge and landing in a field below, police say.
Officers said the crash, involving only a single vehicle, occurred on the B3227 between South Molton and Bish Mill at about 15:15 on Sunday.
A 74-year-old local woman was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The road was closed for an investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Motorist suffers life-threatening injuries in A30 crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
A motorist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash in west Cornwall, police say.
Officers said the driver was involved in a three-vehicle crash which happened just before 11:00 on Sunday on the A30 near Hayle, between St Erth and the Loggans Moor roundabout.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Hole-hit main South West rail line reopens
BBC Spotlight
The main South West rail line through Devon has reopened after being closed all day on Sunday between Exeter and Newton Abbot due to flood damage.
Engineers worked through the night to repair a large hole that opened up beneath the track near the Teign estuary, affecting services through Devon and Cornwall.
Network Rail and Great Western Railway both confirmed on Twitter trains were running again, although "at reduced speeds".
The landowner said he had repeatedly warned Network Rail about the problem. The track operator said specialist engineers were to investigate what happened.
A shortage of replacement buses on Sunday led Great Western Railway to "strongly advise" passengers not to travel on Sunday night.
Tickets for Sunday for can be used on Monday.