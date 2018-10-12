Storm Callum batters South West

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for wind in place across Devon until midnight on Saturday and there are Environment Agency flood warnings in place, which means flooding is expected and action should be taken.
The flood warnings affect Beesands, Torcross, Slapton and Dawlish in the south of the county, as well as the Kingsbridge and Avon estuaries
Storm Callum: Flood warnings in Devon
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
There are also 14 flood alerts in force across the county.
Police are warning about overtopping and large waves around the coasts at high water, which was just after 08:00.
There are also many properties in several areas of Devon currently without power, including 112 households without power in the Ivybridge area.
People on Dawlish sea wall 'at serious risk'
Fire sweeps through buildings in Paignton
BBC Spotlight
Firefighters battled to bring a fire under control in Paignton as a huge swathe of smoke billowed over the seaside town.
Sixteen fire crews - including about 70 firefighters - dealt with the blaze at Scoffs fish and chip shop and flats above Torbay Road on Thursday evening.
The road was closed between Victoria Street and Esplanade Road.
No-one was reported as being hurt.
Firefifghters are continuing to damp down hot spots.
Three counties police merger off
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez says she will not submit the plan to the Home Office.Read more
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Very wet and windy
BBC Weather
It'll be a very windy and wet day with outbreaks of heavy rain moving northwards, leaving most places cloudy, but with further outbreaks of lighter rain or drizzle.
Heavy rain will then return later this afternoon, with strong to severe gale force south to southwesterly winds gusting between 50 and 60mph around the coast and over hills.
Maximum temperatures between 15 and 18C (59 and 64F).
Warning to 'avoid exposed areas' in storms
Storm Callum: Flybe flights cancelled
Flybe has cancelled all its early morning flights from Exeter Airport and Newquay Airport because of the high winds.
Its advice to customers affected by the cancellations is not to travel to the airport.
The Exeter to Alicante flight has been rescheduled to 13:00, with passengers on that flight being advised to check in accordingly.
Storm Callum: CrossCountry trains cancelled
The severe weather conditions have affected CrossCountry rail services across Devon and Cornwall.
Storm Callum: Trees and power lines down
Gale force winds and heavy rain are causing severe disruption across Devon and Cornwall.
About 2,000 properties are without power and drivers are being warned of fallen trees and debris blocking some roads and standing water.
There are also reports of traffic lights out of action.
Winds of nearly 80mph have been recorded.
Ferry services, trains and flights are also being affected.
High winds have reduced the Tamar ferry service, with only two vessels currently in operation, while all sailings of the King Harry ferry have been halted.
Flybe has cancelled its morning flights due to depart from Exeter and Newquay before 11:00 and CrossCountry Trains have cancelled and amended a number of its services.
The Environment Agency currently has a number of flood warnings and alerts in place.
Devon travel: Telegraph Hill traffic delays
BBC Radio Devon
On the A380, there are delays on Telegraph Hill Exeter-bound between Ashcombe and the A38 Splatford Split.
Chip shop fire crews damping down
BBC Radio Devon
Firefifghters are continuing to damp down hot spots at the scene of a large fire in the centre of Paignton.
The blaze broke out on Thursday evening at a fish and chip shop in Torbay Road, which spread to the flats above and at least three neighbouring properties.
At its height, more than 70 firefighters were on the scene. No-one was injured.