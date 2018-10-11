BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It'll be a cloudy morning with low cloud covering high ground at times.
Outbreaks of showery rain will spread eastwards and will be locally heavy at times before clearing from the west early this afternoon.
It'll then become brighter with sunny spells developing along with the odd shower.
Fresh to strong southeasterly winds will reach up to gale force in exposed areas and gusts before turning to the west or southwest and easing as the rain clears.
Devon
Cornwall
Severe accident: A39 Cornwall both ways
A39 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between A393 and Devichoys Wood Nature Reserve.
A39 Cornwall - A39 in Four Cross blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between Treluswell Roundabout and the Devichoys Wood Nature Reserve junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Burst water main closes Saltash school
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A Saltash school is closed on Wednesday because of a burst water main in the area, staff say.
Saltash.net Community School said it would be shut "for health and safety reasons" and its website would be updated "as soon as we have further information".
South West Water confirmed it had isolated a burst main in the town by 23:45 on Wednesday.
South West weather: Showers turn to sunny spells
BBC Weather
Devon
Cornwall
Tower block evacuated after chip pan fire
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A high rise building in Plymouth was evacuated after a fire on Wednesday night.
Eleven fire crews were sent to Tavy House in Devonport when the fire alarm went off just after 22:00.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the building - one of the three Mount Wise Towers - is classed as a special risk high rise.
The cladding on the towers failed government fire safety tests following the Grenfell Tower fire.
Crews at the scene said there was a fire in a first floor flat involving a chip pan but it was out when they arrived.
Last month plans for a new non-combustible external wall covering for the Mount Wise Towers were approved by Plymouth City Council.