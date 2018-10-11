BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It'll be a cloudy morning with low cloud covering high ground at times.

Outbreaks of showery rain will spread eastwards and will be locally heavy at times before clearing from the west early this afternoon.

It'll then become brighter with sunny spells developing along with the odd shower.

Fresh to strong southeasterly winds will reach up to gale force in exposed areas and gusts before turning to the west or southwest and easing as the rain clears.

Devon

Cornwall