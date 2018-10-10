BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth Argyle's Checkatrade Trophy campaign got off to a disappointing start as they lost 3-0 at home to League One side Swindon Town.

Marc Richards and Keshi Anderson's first half goals were added to by a late third from Kaiyne Wollery.

The Pilgrims made six changes from the side which got their first league win of the season against AFC Wimbledon as Jamie Ness, Antoni Sarcevic and Conor Grant all made their comebacks from injury.