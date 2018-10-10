BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth Argyle's Checkatrade Trophy campaign got off to a disappointing start as they lost 3-0 at home to League One side Swindon Town. Marc Richards and Keshi Anderson's first half goals were added to by a late third from Kaiyne Wollery. The Pilgrims made six changes from the side which got their first league win of the season against AFC Wimbledon as Jamie Ness, Antoni Sarcevic and Conor Grant all made their comebacks from injury.
Much-changed Argyle beaten in Trophy opener
Staff cuts 'created culture of violence' at HMP Exeter
The Prison Reform Trust says cuts in staff numbers helped to create a culture of violence and drug-taking at Exeter Prison.
The latest report into the jail said it was "very violent" with "widespread illicit drug use" and "poor living conditions" - which were all regarded as normal by staff.
The Prison Reform Trust said resources were stripped by 25% between 2010 and 2015 and although more's been put in since then, it hasn't made up for the cuts.
One man, 'Phil', describes his experiences of life inside the prison...
HM Prison and Probation Service said it had provided extra funding to improve living conditions, tackle violence and prevent drug use.
'Dental props removed in recovery rather than theatre'
Torbay Hospital had a never event in August.
Never events are medical mistakes so serious they should never happen.
A patient at the hospital had dental props removed in recovery rather than the operating theatre.
The hospital said the patient came to no harm and safety was of "utmost importance".
It's the second never event at Torbay in 2018.
Todd takes over at Gloucester City
South West weather: Sunshine and showers
Any mist patches will lift into low cloud and then clear by mid-morning to become dry with warm spells of sunshine.
However, cloud will increase from the southwest late afternoon and there is the chance of a few showers developing towards evening.
Light or moderate southeasterly winds will increase to become fresh or strong later.
Devon
Cornwall