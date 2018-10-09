BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Newquay Airport has announced a new link to Scandinavia.

Next summer there'll be twice-weekly flights to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

It's the first time Cornwall's premier gateway has been connected directly with Scandinavia - with flights starting on 28 June, and continuing every Monday and Friday during the peak season.

Managing Director of the airport, Al Titterington, described it as "brilliant news not just for the airport, but for the local region of Cornwall and beyond".

What can I do in Copenhagen?

Well, you could go to the largest aquarium in northern Europe, or to the Copenhagen Zoo, which has 3,000 animals including elephants, hippos, lions, and polar bears.

You could also visit Amalienborg Palace, the official residence of Denmark's royal family, or Christiansborg Palace, which contains the Danish Parliament, Supreme Court and Ministry of State.