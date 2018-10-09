BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 9 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Crews called to car fire on A30

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    car fire
    Copyright: St Dennis Community Fire Station

    Emergency crews were called to a car fire on the A30 near Bodmin on Monday.

    St Dennis Fire Station and Bodmin Community Fire Station were called to the eastbound carriageway at about 09:15.

    The driver of the car and one passenger were able to "exit the vehicle safely", firefighters added.

    No-one was hurt.

    car fire
    Copyright: St Dennis Community Fire Station

  2. New Copenhagen link for Cornwall

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Newquay Airport has announced a new link to Scandinavia.

    Next summer there'll be twice-weekly flights to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

    It's the first time Cornwall's premier gateway has been connected directly with Scandinavia - with flights starting on 28 June, and continuing every Monday and Friday during the peak season.

    Managing Director of the airport, Al Titterington, described it as "brilliant news not just for the airport, but for the local region of Cornwall and beyond".

    Copenhagen
    Copyright: BBC

    What can I do in Copenhagen?

    Well, you could go to the largest aquarium in northern Europe, or to the Copenhagen Zoo, which has 3,000 animals including elephants, hippos, lions, and polar bears.

    You could also visit Amalienborg Palace, the official residence of Denmark's royal family, or Christiansborg Palace, which contains the Danish Parliament, Supreme Court and Ministry of State.

  4. Racist graffiti 'will not be tolerated'

    BBC Radio Devon

    Highly offensive and racist graffiti "will not be tolerated", according to Exeter City Council, as it reveals the results of its reporting system a year on.

    More than 1,000 cases of graffiti vandalism have been reported, with 25 of them being racist, and 141 offensive.

    Graffiti
    Copyright: BBC

    The council has spent more than £300,000 tackling graffiti in the past two financial years - more money than the previous eight years put together.

    David Bartram, from Exeter City Council, said some of the graffiti is "extremely offensive"...

    Video content

    Video caption: More than 1,000 cases of graffiti vandalism have been reported in Exeter

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Somerset southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, from J26 for A38 to J27 for A38 A361.

    M5 Somerset - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J26, A38 (Wellington) to J27, A38 (Tiverton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Bude infant and junior schools plan to merge and expand

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Bude Primary Federation has applied for planning permission to expand and amalgamate Bude infant and junior schools.

    The two schools have already joined forces but now want to connect their buildings while also becoming larger.

    Under the plans a new classroom, staff room and other facilities would all be provided across the joined sites of the school.

    Bude Infant School
    Copyright: Google

    The school is currently between a two and three-form entry but the new buildings would enable it to become a full three-form entry school for up to 630 children.

    Under the application the Bude Primary Federation said that "whilst now conjoined in name and leadership, the school retains a division across the site with multiple duplicated facilities which reduce the school's practical and environmental efficiency".

    Cornwall Council's east sub-area planning committee is set to make a decision on the plans when it meets in Bodmin on Monday.

  8. South West weather: Dry and cloudy morning

    BBC Weather

    It'll be a dry day with some patchy cloud at first as well as a few isolated mist patches, but the cloud and any mist will break up and clear to become brighter as some long spells of sunshine develop for the afternoon.

    Light or moderate south to southwesterly winds will turn towards the southeast during the day.

    Devon

    Devon weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall

    Cornwall weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top