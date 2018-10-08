BBC Local Live: South West

  1. Boy, 16, on rape and attempted murder charge

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape and attempted murder of a 10-year-old girl.

    The victim was found "in a distressed state" by a member of the public in Exmouth on Thursday afternoon.

    Marley Road, Exmouth
    Copyright: BBC

    The suspect, who can't be named for legal reasons, will appear at a Youth Court hearing, held within Exeter Magistrates Court later today.

    Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for any dash-cam footage or CCTV images of the Marley Road area.

