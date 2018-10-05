BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The proposed merger of Devon and Cornwall Police with the Dorset force is being discussed today at a meeting in Plymouth that could determine whether the plans go ahead.

Devon and Cornwall's Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez will ask the councillors who sit on her Police and Crime Panel whether they'll back her decision to reject the merger of the two forces.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Last week Ms Hernandez announced she couldn't support the proposal to merge.

However, because she was the only one of the four decision makers to take that view, she offered to put her decision off until she'd consulted the views of councillors on her Police and Crime panel.

That meeting is happening today and if the other councillors agree with her it's very hard to see how this merger could ever go ahead.