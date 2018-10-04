BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Flying Scotsman will be speeding into Devon on Thursday, and through Cornwall on Saturday, for the first time in 15 years.

But what's so special about the old locomotive?

BBC Copyright: BBC

She was built in Doncaster in 1923, designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the "A1 Class" - the most powerful locomotives built at that time.

In 1924, the train was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London, and was given the name "Flying Scotsman" after the London to Edinburgh daily rail service that started in 1862.

The exhibition made the Flying Scotsman famous, but it was the two world records that cemented its place in history.

BBC Copyright: BBC

In 1928, the train was given a new type of tender with a corridor, which meant that a new crew could take over without stopping the train.

This allowed it to haul the first ever non-stop London to Edinburgh service, reducing the journey time to eight hours.

Then in 1934, the Scotsman was clocked at 100mph on a special test run – officially the first locomotive in the UK to have reached that speed.