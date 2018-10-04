BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Flying Scotsman will be speeding into Devon on Thursday, and through Cornwall on Saturday, for the first time in 15 years.
But what's so special about the old locomotive?
BBCCopyright: BBC
She was built in Doncaster in 1923, designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the "A1 Class" - the most powerful locomotives built at that time.
In 1924, the train was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London, and was given the name "Flying Scotsman" after the London to Edinburgh daily rail service that started in 1862.
The exhibition made the Flying Scotsman famous, but it was the two world records that cemented its place in history.
BBCCopyright: BBC
In 1928, the train was given a new type of tender with a corridor, which meant that a new crew could take over without stopping the train.
This allowed it to haul the first ever non-stop London to Edinburgh service, reducing the journey time to eight hours.
Then in 1934, the Scotsman was clocked at 100mph on a special test run – officially the first locomotive in the UK to have reached that speed.
Fisherman's Friends release date announced
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The much anticipated film "Fisherman's Friends" is set to be released in cinemas on 3 December.
The film is based on the true lives of the Port Isaac singers and was shot on location in Cornwall.
For more than 25 years the Fisherman's Friends have met on the harbour in their native Port Isaac, to raise money for charity by singing traditional songs of the sea.
Their rich vocals and personalities won the hearts of Cornwall long before the script writers came along to bring the characters to the big screen.
Shot in the real life Port Isaac, the film tells how the men - bound together by "lifelong friendship and shared experiences" - were then discovered by a music producer and offered a record deal.
Firefighters tackling barn blaze in Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Firefighters are currently on the scene of a barn fire near Menheniot in Cornwall.
Crews from Saltash, Looe, Lostwithiel, and Callington were called to a farm at about 07:30
The barn is about 30m x 40m in size, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
More to follow.
Urgent treatment centres to open across Cornwall
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Health chiefs have announced plans to open three urgent treatment centres (UTC) across Cornwall to improve emergency medical care in the county.
NHS Kernow said the centres will be based at West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance, Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Bodmin Hospital.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The centres will be run by a team of doctors, nurses and other clinicians who will work together closely to get people with serious conditions treated and back home as quickly as possible.
They will have a particular focus on supporting older people with complex needs who do not need to stay in hospital.
Railway strike action to go ahead
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The RMT has confirmed that strike action will take place on South Western Railway trains on Friday and Saturday.
The transport union said the 48-hour action was due to the company continuing to "refuse serious talks" over the long-running dispute over the future of train guards.
RMTCopyright: RMT
The union has called for a guarantee trains will be staffed by guards.
Previously SWR has said it would roster guards on all services but trains could still operate in "exceptional circumstances" if no guard was available.
Quote Message: Our members on South Western Railway remain absolutely united and determined in the fight to defend safety, security and access on the railway despite cynical and repeated attempts by the company to undermine the morale of their own workforce." from Mick Cash General Secretary, RMT
Our members on South Western Railway remain absolutely united and determined in the fight to defend safety, security and access on the railway despite cynical and repeated attempts by the company to undermine the morale of their own workforce."
PACopyright: PA
Flying Scotsman hurtles into Devon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The legendary Flying Scotsman will be hurtling down the track into Devon.
The iconic engine will pass through Tiverton, Exeter, Dawlish, Newton Abbot and Plymouth on Thursday, on her way to Cornwall.
BBCCopyright: BBC
She is due to leave Taunton at 16:30 and arrive in Plymouth just after 19:00.
The locomotive will travel through Cornwall on Saturday.
Torrington missing person appeal
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall Police are concerned for the welfare of 44-year-old Emma Adderley who is reported to be missing from Torrington.
Ms Adderley also has links to Bideford and Barnstaple, according to police.
She's described as 5ft 4in tall with very long, dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail.
Anyone who sees her or has any information as to where she could be is asked to call police immediately on 999.
Devon and Cornwall PoliceCopyright: Devon and Cornwall Police
It'll be a cloudy and rather murky morning with some light drizzle in places.
Low cloud will also cover high ground and parts of the coast, but in areas away from the far west and some exposed coasts the cloud will slowly lift and there may be a few breaks this afternoon allowing some bright or sunny periods to develop.
Winds will be mainly from the south and light or moderate in strength.
The number of drug related violent assaults in Plymouth is up by a third.
According to Devon and Cornwall Police, there's been another spike in drug related stabbings and arson attacks in the city in the past week.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Quote Message: From about June this year we saw a significant increase in more significant violence, where we're talking about stabbings, arson and people's houses being smashed up. We have seen a downturn in that activity since then, although I have to say in the last week or so there have been some examples of that type of violence springing up again." from Ch Supt Dave Thorne Devon and Cornwall Police
From about June this year we saw a significant increase in more significant violence, where we're talking about stabbings, arson and people's houses being smashed up. We have seen a downturn in that activity since then, although I have to say in the last week or so there have been some examples of that type of violence springing up again."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Smoke blowing across A38 after barn fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is warning people to drive with caution on the A38 near Lockengate due to smoke caused by a "large" barn fire.
Local residents are also being advised to close any open windows.
Flying Scotsman: A history...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Flying Scotsman will be speeding into Devon on Thursday, and through Cornwall on Saturday, for the first time in 15 years.
But what's so special about the old locomotive?
She was built in Doncaster in 1923, designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the "A1 Class" - the most powerful locomotives built at that time.
In 1924, the train was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London, and was given the name "Flying Scotsman" after the London to Edinburgh daily rail service that started in 1862.
The exhibition made the Flying Scotsman famous, but it was the two world records that cemented its place in history.
In 1928, the train was given a new type of tender with a corridor, which meant that a new crew could take over without stopping the train.
This allowed it to haul the first ever non-stop London to Edinburgh service, reducing the journey time to eight hours.
Then in 1934, the Scotsman was clocked at 100mph on a special test run – officially the first locomotive in the UK to have reached that speed.
Fisherman's Friends release date announced
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The much anticipated film "Fisherman's Friends" is set to be released in cinemas on 3 December.
The film is based on the true lives of the Port Isaac singers and was shot on location in Cornwall.
For more than 25 years the Fisherman's Friends have met on the harbour in their native Port Isaac, to raise money for charity by singing traditional songs of the sea.
Their rich vocals and personalities won the hearts of Cornwall long before the script writers came along to bring the characters to the big screen.
Shot in the real life Port Isaac, the film tells how the men - bound together by "lifelong friendship and shared experiences" - were then discovered by a music producer and offered a record deal.
Firefighters tackling barn blaze in Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Firefighters are currently on the scene of a barn fire near Menheniot in Cornwall.
Crews from Saltash, Looe, Lostwithiel, and Callington were called to a farm at about 07:30
The barn is about 30m x 40m in size, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
More to follow.
Urgent treatment centres to open across Cornwall
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Health chiefs have announced plans to open three urgent treatment centres (UTC) across Cornwall to improve emergency medical care in the county.
NHS Kernow said the centres will be based at West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance, Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Bodmin Hospital.
The centres will be run by a team of doctors, nurses and other clinicians who will work together closely to get people with serious conditions treated and back home as quickly as possible.
They will have a particular focus on supporting older people with complex needs who do not need to stay in hospital.
Railway strike action to go ahead
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The RMT has confirmed that strike action will take place on South Western Railway trains on Friday and Saturday.
The transport union said the 48-hour action was due to the company continuing to "refuse serious talks" over the long-running dispute over the future of train guards.
The union has called for a guarantee trains will be staffed by guards.
Previously SWR has said it would roster guards on all services but trains could still operate in "exceptional circumstances" if no guard was available.
Flying Scotsman hurtles into Devon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The legendary Flying Scotsman will be hurtling down the track into Devon.
The iconic engine will pass through Tiverton, Exeter, Dawlish, Newton Abbot and Plymouth on Thursday, on her way to Cornwall.
She is due to leave Taunton at 16:30 and arrive in Plymouth just after 19:00.
The locomotive will travel through Cornwall on Saturday.
Torrington missing person appeal
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall Police are concerned for the welfare of 44-year-old Emma Adderley who is reported to be missing from Torrington.
Ms Adderley also has links to Bideford and Barnstaple, according to police.
She's described as 5ft 4in tall with very long, dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail.
Anyone who sees her or has any information as to where she could be is asked to call police immediately on 999.
Weather: Murky with drizzle
BBC Weather
It'll be a cloudy and rather murky morning with some light drizzle in places.
Low cloud will also cover high ground and parts of the coast, but in areas away from the far west and some exposed coasts the cloud will slowly lift and there may be a few breaks this afternoon allowing some bright or sunny periods to develop.
Winds will be mainly from the south and light or moderate in strength.
Devon
Cornwall
Violent drug assaults up by a third
BBC Radio Devon
The number of drug related violent assaults in Plymouth is up by a third.
According to Devon and Cornwall Police, there's been another spike in drug related stabbings and arson attacks in the city in the past week.