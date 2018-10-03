BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Police merger 'could save £70m over 10 years'
- Exeter fan collapses at game
- No decision on future of community hospitals until 2020
Gas cylinders and diesel tank in fire
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters dealt with a large fire involving waste materials, suspected gas cylinders, a diesel tank and an HGV trailer in Woodbury Salterton just before about 21:00 on Tuesday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said three fire appliances and an environmental protection unit were called to the scene and, after putting out the fire, monitored hotspots for some time before leaving.
Police merger could save £70m over 10 years - business case
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
The business case for merging Devon and Cornwall Police with Dorset Police claims that it could save more than £70m over 10 years.
The two police forces are already working together in a number of different areas but last year they announced plans to merge and bring all operations together.
The merger itself would cost more than £3m to implement, the case said.
Going ahead with the merger will depend on whether the forces' chief constables and commissioners decide to submit a business case to the Home Office for consideration.
However, last week the police said the decision had been delayed, with Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez saying she was unlikely to support the merger as she had concerns about the impact it could have on council tax and the lack of public support for the plans.
She agreed when asked if the merger was "dead in the water".
The merger may not be in the best interest of communities if people have to pay more "but get less or the same" service, Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer previously said.
Council tax bills in Devon and Cornwall might have to go up to match those in Dorset with households facing possible rises of up to £18 a year as Dorset taxpayers currently pay more.
The Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel is due to discuss the merger and the business plan when it meets in Plymouth on Friday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
Weather: Largely cloudy
BBC Weather
Wednesday will be a largely cloudy day with some light drizzle in places. The cloud will cover hills at times and it will also be misty around some exposed coasts in the morning.
However, it'll be brighter with some sunshine possible towards the southeast at times. Light or moderate northwesterly winds will turn to the southwest during the day.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 62F).
No decision on future of community hospitals until 2020
BBC Radio Cornwall
No decision will be made about the future of three community hospitals in Cornwall until 2020.
Inpatient facilities at Saltash and Fowey Hospitals are both currently closed, and the 12-bed ward at Edward Hain in St Ives (pictured) has been closed for more than two years.
A report from health service commissioning body NHS Kernow due for publication next Monday is expected to put the future of all three hospitals out to public consultation.
Dr Francis Old from health service commissioning body NHS Kernow, said it was about "getting it right" for the needs of the three areas...
Exeter fan collapses at game
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Exeter's home game against Stevenage was halted at the 15-minute mark due to a medical emergency, the Press Association reported.
A supporter needed urgent attention and was taken away in a waiting ambulance before the match resumed.
Exeter went on to win 1-0.