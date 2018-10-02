BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A centuries old Dartmoor tradition could be under threat because of a new law that has just come into force.

The Dartmoor Drift is where hill ponies are rounded up to be examined. Some go back on the moor, some are slaughtered and some are sold at market.

The new law means the ponies that are sold will have to be issued with a nine-page passport to properly document the animal. People who work with the ponies said they believed it was just not practical and could mean animals may have to be killed instead.

Charlotte Faulkner, from the Dartmoor Hill Ponies Association, said the move could leave the moor "in shock"...

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it was "completely false to claim the new regulations are a death sentence to semi-wild ponies" and that the rules would ensure the UK had "the highest animal welfare standards in the world".