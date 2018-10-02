BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 2 October 2018

  1. Pony passports 'threaten Dartmoor Drift'

    John Ayres

    BBC Spotlight

    Dartmoor ponies
    A centuries old Dartmoor tradition could be under threat because of a new law that has just come into force.

    The Dartmoor Drift is where hill ponies are rounded up to be examined. Some go back on the moor, some are slaughtered and some are sold at market.

    The new law means the ponies that are sold will have to be issued with a nine-page passport to properly document the animal. People who work with the ponies said they believed it was just not practical and could mean animals may have to be killed instead.

    Charlotte Faulkner, from the Dartmoor Hill Ponies Association, said the move could leave the moor "in shock"...

    The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it was "completely false to claim the new regulations are a death sentence to semi-wild ponies" and that the rules would ensure the UK had "the highest animal welfare standards in the world".

  2. Retail park plans for police HQ land deferred

    Daniel Clark

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Councillors have unanimously decided to defer plans for a new retail park on land at Devon and Cornwall Police's Middlemoor HQ.

    An eight-acre plot of land is set to be turned into eight new retail units, along with three food and drink restaurants with drive-through, a gym, 417 car park spaces and toilets. No occupiers for any of the units have been confirmed.

    Exeter City Council planners deferred the application on Monday night after developers Hammerson and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner asked for more time to resolve issues with Devon County Council's Highways Department.

    Officers had recommended refusal because the proposed access to the site, off a new fifth arm to the Honiton Road/A3015/Wilton Way roundabout, will result in a severe impact on the local highway network in terms of its capacity and safety. They have welcomed the deferment, saying it was "sensible decision" from Hammerson.

    If approved, the £40m development would help fund a new criminal justice centre and police hub, currently being built at Middlemoor.

    Middlemoor site
  3. Cornwall travel: Problems in A30 and A39

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • On the A30 westbound near Chiverton Cross, there are reports of a broken-down van blocking a lane
    • On the A30 at Fraddon, the westbound entry slip is blocked by a two-vehicle collision at the B3275 Fraddon services
    • In Truro, the A39 Tregolls Road is blocked in both directions by an accident at Manor Gardens
    • Very foggy conditions have been reported across many parts of Cornwall on Tuesday morning, so drivers are being advised to leave extra time for journeys if they're in affected areas

  6. Weather: Bright spells after a mostly cloudy start

    BBC Weather

    Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy with the cloud giving the odd patch of drizzle.

    Weather
    The afternoon, brighter spells developing at times but with a fair amount of cloud lingering. Rather warm.

    Maximum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).

  7. Car driver dies after vehicle comes off road

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    A car driver has died after his vehicle came off the road in a crash near Tiverton, police say.

    Officers said a VW Golf was left on its roof after coming off the B3137 at Nomansland, at about 20:50 on Monday.

    A local man in his 20s was found close to the scene with critical injuries but he was later declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

    The road is still closed and a cordon is in place. Police said officers would continue their investigation on Tuesday.

  8. Entire House of Fraser management team sacked

    BBC Business News

    Mike Ashley's firm has sacked the senior management at House of Fraser just weeks after it bought the department store chain.

    In a one-sentence announcement to the stock market, Sports Direct said it had "dismissed the former directors and senior management of House of Fraser".

    The move followed "calls for an investigation" into the retailer's collapse, the statement added.

    Sports Direct paid £90m for House of Fraser's 58 UK stores in August. It has branches in Exeter and Plymouth.

    The Plymouth branch (pictured) was on an initial list of planned closures before it was announced by Sports Direct in August that it would remain open.

    It is not clear who will replace the management team at House of Fraser, or how many people are affected by the decision.

    House of Fraser
