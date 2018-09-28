BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A property in Plymouth has been subjected to several arson attacks, police have said.

The property on Southway Drive was last attacked at around 02:00 on 27 September with an attempt to light part of the gas box outside.

Police have said the property has been victim to several attacks over the last three years.

Det Con Paul Brimicombe said the “current occupants have only recently moved in”.

He said: “The actions from the culprits are incredibly dangerous and need to stop immediately.”

It is believed the recent attacks are a case of “mistaken identity”.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has CCTV in the area.