BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Royal Navy engineers are being celebrated at a special\nevent held at HMS Raleigh. It is part of ‘The Year of Engineering’ government campaign to increase awareness and understanding of engineering careers among\nyoung people aged 7-16. The industry is struggling to recruit future talent,\nthe campaign has said. Around 100 engineers from the past will meet with the\nlatest recruits and take part in the passing-out parade.
House targeted with arson attacks for three years
Lauren Haly
A property in Plymouth has been subjected to several arson attacks, police have said.
The property on Southway Drive was last attacked at around 02:00 on 27 September with an attempt to light part of the gas box outside.
Police have said the property has been victim to several attacks over the last three years.
Det Con Paul Brimicombe said the “current occupants have only recently moved in”.
He said: “The actions from the culprits are incredibly dangerous and need to stop immediately.”
It is believed the recent attacks are a case of “mistaken identity”.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has CCTV in the area.
Father riding late daughter's bike will finish charity cycle
A Cornish man is due to finish his 200 mile (321km) cycle on his daughter’s tiny pink bike.
Peter Williams, from Penzance lost his 7-year-old daughter Ellie to a brain tumour.
He set off from Bristol Children’s Hospital last Friday to raise money for a charity that wants to improve research funding into the disease.
He is due to reach Land’s End this afternoon.
Mr Williams said: “She would have thought I was a bit bonkers doing it.”
Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 and part of Mr William's mission is to highlight the "lack of funding" for research.