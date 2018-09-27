BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A 15-year-old has received an award after saving her stepdads life.

Molly Harris, from Bideford, helped save Peter Connors when he suffered a sudden heart attack in January.

She was announced as a winner at the St John Ambulance’s Everyday Heroes awards in London earlier this week.

While getting ready for school the teenager leaped into action after hearing her mother shouting for help.

She used first aid training she learned as an army cadet and carried out CPR until paramedics arrived.

Collecting her award , Molly said: “I’m here with an award in my hand and my Dad’s with me.”

Doctors said it was down to Molly that Peter survived.