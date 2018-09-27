BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Four-car crash on A38
- Bishop of Crediton to be ordained at ceremony in London
- Devon man and horse 'Mr Chunky' back home after silver win
Teenager wins award for saving stepfathers life
BBC Radio Devon
A 15-year-old has received an award after saving her stepdads life.
Molly Harris, from Bideford, helped save Peter Connors when he suffered a sudden heart attack in January.
She was announced as a winner at the St John Ambulance’s Everyday Heroes awards in London earlier this week.
While getting ready for school the teenager leaped into action after hearing her mother shouting for help.
She used first aid training she learned as an army cadet and carried out CPR until paramedics arrived.
Collecting her award, Molly said: “I’m here with an award in my hand and my Dad’s with me.”
Doctors said it was down to Molly that Peter survived.
Traffic queuing on A38 after four-car crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
On the A38 at Lee Mill heading towards Exeter, the road is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is queuing back to Plympton and long delays should be expected.
Smaller fire engines could put people at risk
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
Smaller fire engines in Devon and Somerset could put people at risk, it has been warned.
The new vehicles may get to some areas quicker, but its shorter ladders can only reach the first floor of a building.
Princetown is one of the first places to have its existing vehicles replaced by one of the new engine.
Dave Chappel, from the Fire Brigades Union, said that the new engines could be a problem.
Devon man and horse 'Mr Chunky' back home after silver win
Janine Jansen
BBC Spotlight
A rider who only started eventing five years ago has returned home after winning two silver medals at the World Equestrian Games in America.
Padraig McCarthy from Hatherleigh, Devon says part of his success was down to being able to train his horse, Mr Chunky, on Dartmoor.
Two years ago, Mr Chunky suffered a serious tendon injury but he healed quicker than expected to go on to win the team and individual silver at this year's competition.
The horse was originally ridden my McCarthy's wife, Lucy Wiegersma - who told her husband "from the beginning" - the horse was something special...
Bishop of Crediton ordained in London ceremony
BBC Spotlight
The new Bishop of Crediton is being ordained in London, the second woman to be appointed the role.
Jackie Searle, will be joined by the Bishop of Exeter in a ceremony presided by The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.
Downing Street announced the appointment of Jackie in July.
She was among the first women to be ordained as priests when she was a curate in London.
In 2012 she took up her previous appointment as Archdeacon of Gloucester and Canon Residentiary of Gloucester Cathedral.
Devon travel: Four-car crash on A38 near Lee Mill
BBC Radio Devon
Weather: Sunshine, warmth and blue skies
BBC Weather
A chilly start to the day with early mist or fog patches lifting to leave a dry, fine and warm day with lots of sunshine and blue skies.
Expect a light breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 20C (68F)
Devon travel: Wide load arrives in Exmouth
BBC Radio Devon