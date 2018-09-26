BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Wednesday 26 September.

  1. Dozens of firefighters tackle thatch roof blaze

    BBC Radio Devon

    Firefighters from eight fire engines tackled a large thatch roof blaze in the South Hams overnight.

    Fire crews from across Devon were sent to the blaze in Ford, north of Holbeton, shortly after 20:30.

    Crews used compressed air foam to tackle the flames.

    Four relief crews were sent around midnight. No-one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

  2. Weather: Dry and largely sunny

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Any patches of mist or fog will clear to leave a dry and largely sunny day.

    The afternoon will be dry with further sunshine and it will feel a little warmer than Tuesday.

    Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

