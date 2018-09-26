BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Firefighters from eight fire engines tackled a large thatch roof blaze in the South Hams overnight. Fire crews from across Devon were sent to the blaze in Ford, north of Holbeton, shortly after 20:30. Crews used compressed air foam to tackle the flames. Four relief crews were sent around midnight. No-one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Dozens of firefighters tackle thatch roof blaze
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters from eight fire engines tackled a large thatch roof blaze in the South Hams overnight.
Fire crews from across Devon were sent to the blaze in Ford, north of Holbeton, shortly after 20:30.
Crews used compressed air foam to tackle the flames.
Four relief crews were sent around midnight. No-one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
Weather: Dry and largely sunny
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Any patches of mist or fog will clear to leave a dry and largely sunny day.
The afternoon will be dry with further sunshine and it will feel a little warmer than Tuesday.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).