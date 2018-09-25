BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon's bat population is facing losing one of its main roosting spots. The county is a stronghold for greater horseshoe bats but their main maternity roost in Southleigh is falling apart. Devon Wildlife Trust is raising money to build them a new roost nearby. The charity says it is important to safeguard their future because they are a good indicator of how healthy the environment is.
Devon travel: Accident on A38 at Haldon Hill
Bat colony on verge of collapse in Devon
High tide times for the region
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Weather: Chilly at first but sunny spells later
After a cold start, any patches of fog will clear to leave this morning dry with sunny spells.
This afternoon will stay dry with sunshine turning hazy at times.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).