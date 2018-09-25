BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 25 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Devon travel: Accident on A38 at Haldon Hill

    BBC Radio Devon

    • On the A38 at Haldon Hill, heading towards Exeter, there are reports one lane is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is slow-moving.
    • On the A38, around Dean Prior Plymouth-bound, there are reports one lane is blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.

  2. Bat colony on verge of collapse in Devon

    BBC Radio Devon

    Greater Horseshoe Bat
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Devon's bat population is facing losing one of its main roosting spots.

    The county is a stronghold for greater horseshoe bats but their main maternity roost in Southleigh is falling apart.

    Devon Wildlife Trust is raising money to build them a new roost nearby.

    The charity says it is important to safeguard their future because they are a good indicator of how healthy the environment is.

  3. High tide times for the region

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC

    We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

  4. Weather: Chilly at first but sunny spells later

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    After a cold start, any patches of fog will clear to leave this morning dry with sunny spells.

    This afternoon will stay dry with sunshine turning hazy at times.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

    Alex Osborne
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top