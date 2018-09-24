BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Torbay Council says it hopes to start implementing a radical new policy to tackle street homelessness early next year.

Housing First would work to try to remove as many barriers as possible to people securing stable homes, the authority said.

The approach has been backed by several charities, has been piloted in cities such as Liverpool, where it saved money in the long-run, it has been reported.

Caroline Taylor, deputy chief executive of Torbay Council, said homeless people would be found homes and support...

Video content Video caption: New policy to tackle street homelessness New policy to tackle street homelessness

