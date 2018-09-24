BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are currently 755 properties without power in the TQ1 area of Torquay, Western Power Distribution has said. Engineers are working on the problem and say power should be restored by 08:30.
There are currently 755 properties without power in the TQ1 area of Torquay, Western Power Distribution has said.
Engineers are working on the problem and say power should be restored by 08:30.
Torbay Council says it hopes to start implementing a radical new policy to tackle street homelessness early next year.
Housing First would work to try to remove as many barriers as possible to people securing stable homes, the authority said.
The approach has been backed by several charities, has been piloted in cities such as Liverpool, where it saved money in the long-run, it has been reported.
Caroline Taylor, deputy chief executive of Torbay Council, said homeless people would be found homes and support...
Find out more on BBC South West's Inside Out, 19:30 on BBC One, and on the iPlayer afterwards.
Weather: Chilly at first with any mist or fog clearing
A chilly start and it will stay cool throughout Monday.
However, it will be dry and settled with some decent amounts of sunshine.
Winds will be light.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).