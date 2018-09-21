BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Thousands of people are expected in Looe this weekend for the town's resurrected music festival - after strong winds forced organisers to cancel performances on Thursday night.

Organisers added with gusts of wind "well above 60mph (96 km/h)" safety had to "come first" on Thursday and performances were postponed.

Earlier in September, thousands of ticketholders were told Looe Music Festival was cancelled after the charity that ran it went into administration.

A new local event called Looe Saves the Day Festival will begin later as the weather forecast improves.

Local bands, discos and other events will be around town over the next three days.