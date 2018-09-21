BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 21 September 2018

  1. Devon travel: Fallen trees and slow traffic

    BBC Radio Devon

    • In Abbotskerswell at Slade Lane and in Bovey Tracey at Newton Road, fallen trees have blocked the roads.
    • On the A361 between Tiverton and the M5, there's slow traffic due to roadworks.
    • In Newton St Cyres on the A377, there are temporary traffic lights for gas mains work. There's very slow traffic in the area.

  2. Looe festival to start after storm cancels first night

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Looe Saves The Day stage 2018
    Copyright: BBC

    Thousands of people are expected in Looe this weekend for the town's resurrected music festival - after strong winds forced organisers to cancel performances on Thursday night.

    Organisers added with gusts of wind "well above 60mph (96 km/h)" safety had to "come first" on Thursday and performances were postponed.

    Earlier in September, thousands of ticketholders were told Looe Music Festival was cancelled after the charity that ran it went into administration.

    Looe Saves The Day festival-goers
    Copyright: Looe Saves The Day

    A new local event called Looe Saves the Day Festival will begin later as the weather forecast improves.

    Local bands, discos and other events will be around town over the next three days.

  3. Power cut in Truro

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There are currently 78 properties without power in Truro, Western Power Distribution has said.

    The TR2 area is affected.

    Engineers are working on the issue and say power should be restored by 09:30.

    power cut website announcement
    Copyright: WESTERN POWER DISTRIBUTION

  4. Daybreak in Topsham

    BBC Weather Watchers

    Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher, Alan O, for sharing this picture of daybreak at Topsham earlier.

    If you'd like to share your pictures, please email us.

    Topsham
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Devon travel: Road blocked due to fallen tree

    BBC Radio Devon

    • The road between Bratton Fleming and Barnstaple is blocked near the viaduct due to a fallen tree.
    • In Newton Poppleford on the A3052 High Street near Exmouth Road, there are reports of a horse on the road.
    • Near Axminster, on A358 at Weycroft Bridge, the traffic lights have failed. Approach with care.

  6. Nuclear submarine support network 'not fit for purpose'

    Press Association

    Nuclear submarine at Devonport
    Copyright: BBC

    MPs are warning the infrastructure for supporting the Royal Navy's fleet of nuclear submarines is no longer fit for purpose.

    The Commons Public Accounts Committee says past decisions to delay maintenance at the MoD's 13 nuclear sites have created a "ticking time bomb".

    Over the next 10 years, the Ministry of Defence is expected to spend £51bn maintaining and replacing the fleet.

    But the committee says previous incorrect assumptions mean it does not have the berthing space it needs at Devonport, where maintenance and "defuelling" of the submarines is carried out.

  7. Father to begin charity bike ride on daughter's pink bike

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Peter Williams
    Copyright: BBC

    The father of a little girl from Cornwall who died from a brain tumour aged seven, sets off on a charity bike ride in her memory at 10:00.

    Peter Williams will cycle from Bristol Royal Hospital for Children to Land's End, a distance of just over 200 miles (321km).

    He is going to do it all on his daughter Ellie's pink bike.

    Ellie Williams
    Copyright: BBC

    Ellie's death had a devastating impact on her family and now dad Peter wants to raise awareness about brain tumours and the lack of funding for research.

    Quote Message: If you're under 40 and you're going to get cancer it's more likely to be a brain tumour than any other cancer. Less than 20% of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour survive more than five years. They affect a huge number of people, yet they only receive 2% of funding which goes into research." from Peter Williams
    Peter Williams

  8. South West weather: Wind and showers

    BBC Weather

    It will be windy at times and there will also be a scattering of showers as well as some sunny spells.

    A few of the showers may be heavy, but they will become increasingly isolated by the end of the afternoon.

    Fresh to strong west to northwesterly winds will continue to gust towards gale or even severe gale force at times towards the north coast, but should gradually ease later.

    Devon

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
