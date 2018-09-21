BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The father of a little girl from Cornwall who died from a brain tumour aged seven, sets off on a charity bike ride in her memory at 10:00.
Peter Williams will cycle from Bristol Royal Hospital for Children to Land's End, a distance of just over 200 miles (321km).
He is going to do it all on his daughter Ellie's pink bike.
Ellie's death had a devastating impact on her family and now dad Peter wants to raise awareness about brain tumours and the lack of funding for research.
Quote Message: If you're under 40 and you're going to get cancer it's more likely to be a brain tumour than any other cancer. Less than 20% of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour survive more than five years. They affect a huge number of people, yet they only receive 2% of funding which goes into research." from Peter Williams
Devon travel: Fallen trees and slow traffic
BBC Radio Devon
Looe festival to start after storm cancels first night
BBC Radio Cornwall
Thousands of people are expected in Looe this weekend for the town's resurrected music festival - after strong winds forced organisers to cancel performances on Thursday night.
Organisers added with gusts of wind "well above 60mph (96 km/h)" safety had to "come first" on Thursday and performances were postponed.
Earlier in September, thousands of ticketholders were told Looe Music Festival was cancelled after the charity that ran it went into administration.
A new local event called Looe Saves the Day Festival will begin later as the weather forecast improves.
Local bands, discos and other events will be around town over the next three days.
Power cut in Truro
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There are currently 78 properties without power in Truro, Western Power Distribution has said.
The TR2 area is affected.
Engineers are working on the issue and say power should be restored by 09:30.
Daybreak in Topsham
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher, Alan O, for sharing this picture of daybreak at Topsham earlier.
Devon travel: Road blocked due to fallen tree
BBC Radio Devon
Nuclear submarine support network 'not fit for purpose'
Press Association
MPs are warning the infrastructure for supporting the Royal Navy's fleet of nuclear submarines is no longer fit for purpose.
The Commons Public Accounts Committee says past decisions to delay maintenance at the MoD's 13 nuclear sites have created a "ticking time bomb".
Over the next 10 years, the Ministry of Defence is expected to spend £51bn maintaining and replacing the fleet.
But the committee says previous incorrect assumptions mean it does not have the berthing space it needs at Devonport, where maintenance and "defuelling" of the submarines is carried out.
Father to begin charity bike ride on daughter's pink bike
BBC Radio Cornwall
South West weather: Wind and showers
BBC Weather
It will be windy at times and there will also be a scattering of showers as well as some sunny spells.
A few of the showers may be heavy, but they will become increasingly isolated by the end of the afternoon.
Fresh to strong west to northwesterly winds will continue to gust towards gale or even severe gale force at times towards the north coast, but should gradually ease later.
Devon
Cornwall
BBC to show Lymington-Torquay in FA Cup
The BBC will show the FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Lymington Town and Torquay United on Saturday.Read more
