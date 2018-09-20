BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Thursday 20 September 2018

Triple amputee: My life has been the opposite of terrible

Chloe Axford

BBC Spotlight

Mark Ormrod
BBC

Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has been awarded an honorary degree by Plymouth Marjon University in recognition of his inspirational achievements.

The 35-year-old was seriously injured in Afghanistan and became the first triple amputee to survive the conflict.

He collected his Master of Sports Science honorary degree in a ceremony on the Plymouth campus.

The university says he has overcome tremendous challenges to work as an inspirational speaker, award-winning writer and peak performance coach.

He says his life has been anything but boring...

South West weather: Cloud and rain

BBC Weather

It'll be a generally cloudy day with occasional outbreaks of light rain or drizzle and some hill fog over the moors.

The rain will be heavier at times towards the north first thing and also late afternoon in the west as a band of heavier rain moves in.

It will be windy and it'll become very windy later as fresh to strong southwesterly winds increase to gale or severe gale force at times.

Devon

Weather
BBC

Cornwall

Weather
BBC

