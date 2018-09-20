BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has been awarded an honorary degree by Plymouth Marjon University in recognition of his inspirational achievements. The 35-year-old was seriously injured in Afghanistan and became the first triple amputee to survive the conflict. He collected his Master of Sports Science honorary degree in a ceremony on the Plymouth campus. The university says he has overcome tremendous challenges to work as an inspirational speaker, award-winning writer and peak performance coach. He says his life has been anything but boring...
Triple amputee: My life has been the opposite of terrible
