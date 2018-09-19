BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Three men have also been arrested and a suspected fuel laundering plant dismantled.
More than 50 HMRC officers carried out searches of nine businesses and four residential addresses - including the Devon addresses - on 13 September.
A suspected fuel laundering plant was dismantled in south Armagh, Northern Ireland and 22,500 litres of fuel seized, along with specialised equipment suspected of being used in the laundering process.
It’s believed that the suspected laundering plant had the capacity to produce 20 million litres of illicit fuel a year, potentially evading £11m in revenue.
The three men arrested were questioned by HMRC and have been released pending further inquiries.
Investigations are ongoing.
The illicit trade in laundered fuel is a serious crime and one we are determined to detect and disrupt. We remain alert to the often dangerous methods and efforts of criminals to remove the government markers from rebated fuel.
Married woman living in Cornwall told to leave UK
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A pensioner says he is devastated after receiving a letter from the Home Office ordering his wife of 13 months to return to the Philippines.
Roy Hunt married Katherine, 63, in August 2016, saying they had received approval from the Home Office.
The Falmouth couple met when Katherine was visiting her late husband's family in Sussex.
The 76-year-old paid for her to return to the UK and they got married after paying for a visa from the Home Office.
However, government officials said Mrs Hunt had entered the UK as a visitor, a category which does not allow a person to switch into another category - such as fiancee or wife - while in the UK.
They said that Mrs Hunt had a multi-entry visa that expires in 2019, but which does not allow the visa holder to remain permanently in the UK from the date it was granted to the date it expires.
Fire safety issues identified at Devon hotel
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
An historic hotel said it was taking action to improve fire safety precautions following a BBC investigation.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it had identified a number of fire safety issues at the Grade II* listed Churston Manor Hotel.
Its owners said they were dealing with the issues raised "properly and professionally" and they were being addressed by an action plan.
The BBC alerted the fire service after concerns were raised by one of the country's most experienced fire safety consultants.
Alan Cox says shortcomings in fire safety are common in the region's hotels...
Cornwall travel: Ferries out of service
BBC Radio Cornwall
The St Mawes, Place and Trelissick ferries are all out of service today due to the forecast weather conditions.
South West weather: Turning cloudy this morning
BBC Weather
It'll be a windy, but a mostly dry start to the day with some bright or sunny periods at first.
However, it'll become cloudy from the west later as outbreaks of showery rain begin to move in for the afternoon.
Fresh to strong southwesterly winds will gradually ease during the day.
