BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Four retail premises in Devon have been searched as part of a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation into a suspected multimillion-pound fuel fraud.

Three men have also been arrested and a suspected fuel laundering plant dismantled.

More than 50 HMRC officers carried out searches of nine businesses and four residential addresses - including the Devon addresses - on 13 September.

A suspected fuel laundering plant was dismantled in south Armagh, Northern Ireland and 22,500 litres of fuel seized, along with specialised equipment suspected of being used in the laundering process.

It’s believed that the suspected laundering plant had the capacity to produce 20 million litres of illicit fuel a year, potentially evading £11m in revenue.

The three men arrested were questioned by HMRC and have been released pending further inquiries.

Investigations are ongoing.

HMRC