BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE Lewis Taylor, left, and his passenger, Callum Heath died at the scene

Tributes have been paid to two people who died after a crash in Kingsteignton on bank holiday Monday.

Police were called to reports of a crash between two Jaguars on the B3193 at Clay Pitts Way at about 17:45 on 27 August.

The driver of one car, Lewis Taylor, 27, and his passenger, 17-year-old Callum Heath - both from Chudleigh - died at the scene.

Nicholas Smith, 60, also from Chudleigh, was driving the other car and died in hospital on 30 August as a result of his injuries.

BBC Flowers were left at the scene of the crash between the two Jaguars

The family of Lewis Taylor said he was a "much-loved son, brother, dad and uncle". "His personality and smile will be greatly missed; he adored his daughters and was a brilliant uncle to his nieces and nephews."

The parents of Callum Smith - a keen footballer and cricketer - said they were "devastated" that Callum’s life has ended "so suddenly and unnecessarily" at such a young age. They described him as a "larger than life" character with "big brown eyes, a cheeky smile and fun sense of humour".

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them via 101.