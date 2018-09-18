BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The family of Lewis Taylor said he was a "much-loved son, brother, dad and uncle". "His personality and smile will be greatly missed; he adored his daughters and was a brilliant uncle to his nieces and nephews."
The parents of Callum Smith - a keen footballer and cricketer - said they were "devastated" that Callum’s life has ended "so suddenly and unnecessarily" at such a young age. They described him as a "larger than life" character with "big brown eyes, a cheeky smile and fun sense of humour".
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them via 101.
Homeowners 'demoralised' over ongoing repair work
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
People on a new housing estate in Devon say they are "in total despair" after being told they will have to move out of their homes for three weeks while builders correct faulty floors.
It is the latest issue to be raised at Batheway Fields in North Tawton, where some residents have been complaining about problems since the houses were completed three years ago.
Nearly 60 properties, some of which cost £300,000, have render that is too thin and not enough insulation in the external walls.
Developer Wain Homes has apologised and says it is committed to rectifying the defects properly with minimum disruption to customers.
Sue Wheedon and Beth Pell are two of the householders affected...
Council plans to cut dozens of jobs to balance books
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Council is set to reduce its workforce by 388 under budget plans for the coming year.
However, the authority said that figure would be reduced to 167 after mitigations including reducing the amount spent on agency staff.
No indication has been provided for where the jobs might be cut.
The council is currently aiming to make savings of £77m on top of £300m of cuts which have already been made.
Bosses say the cuts are a result in a reduction in funding for the council from central government along with a rise in demand for council services.
The government is yet to comment.
Lib Dems want second homeowners to pay more council tax
BBC Politics
The Liberal Democrats are calling for local authorities to be given the power to increase council tax on second homes.
Activists at the party's annual conference in Brighton have voted for the charges to rise five fold if the properties were being deliberately left empty.
The former MP for St Ives, Andrew George, denied the move was meant to penalise outsiders.
"This isn't about the politics of envy," he said. "It's about the politics of justice - housing justice.
"The way in which it works is that just as you would apply for planning permission to change your house to a shop, you would apply for planning permission to change from permanent to non-permanent occupancy."
Plans to reopen landfill site a 'backward step'
BBC Radio Devon
A Devon council leader has criticised plans to reopen a landfill site as a "backward step".
Viridor wants to reopen the tip at Heathfield, near Newton Abbot, because the two incinerators in Exeter and Plymouth cannot deal with all Devon's residual waste.
The other tip at Tiverton, which takes landfill, will be full by the end of this year.
The Conservative leader of Teignbridge Council, Jeremy Christophers, says reopening Heathfield would be the wrong thing to do...
Cornwall travels: Fallen trees block roads
BBC Radio Cornwall
Tributes paid to bank holiday fatal crash victims
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Tributes have been paid to two people who died after a crash in Kingsteignton on bank holiday Monday.
Police were called to reports of a crash between two Jaguars on the B3193 at Clay Pitts Way at about 17:45 on 27 August.
The driver of one car, Lewis Taylor, 27, and his passenger, 17-year-old Callum Heath - both from Chudleigh - died at the scene.
Nicholas Smith, 60, also from Chudleigh, was driving the other car and died in hospital on 30 August as a result of his injuries.
Devon travel: Teignmouth to Shaldon Ferry out of service
BBC Radio Devon
Knife amnesty starts across Devon and Cornwall
Knife bins are being placed across Devon and Cornwall to encourage people to drop off any dangerous blades to the police.
It is part of a knife amnesty, running until 21 September.
Supt Matt Lawler says they are trying to make the South West a safer place...
The following police stations and officers will have collection bins for people to dispose bladed items anonymously:
Cornwall travel: Fallen tree affecting access to ferry
BBC Radio Cornwall
At Trelissick, the B3289 is blocked in both directions near Trevilla Hill due to a fallen tree. It's affecting access to and from the King Harry Ferry.
Teenage cyclist dies two days after crash
Ben Davies was treated in hospital after the crash but died from his injuries, police say.Read more
Power cuts across Devon and Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There are currently 168 properties without power in the TR20 postcode area of Penzance, Western Power Distribution has said.
Engineers are working to fix the problem and hope power will be restored by 09:00.
Elsewhere across Devon and Cornwall, the following areas are affected by loss of power:
Engineers say power should be restored in these areas between 09:00 and 10:00.
Mother who lost child raises cash for bereaved parents
John Danks
BBC Spotlight
A grieving mother from Plymouth whose baby died during pregnancy is raising money for the hospital and charities that helped her.
Jenny and Fred Noakes's baby boy, Percy, was stillborn at Derriford this summer in a facility designed for bereaved parents.
Jenny says it is important there is a place for parents to have a special place to grieve.
Healthcare trust 'still requires improvement'
BBC Spotlight
Hospital inspectors say Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust has not made enough improvements following the deaths of babies and people losing their sight waiting for appointments.
The Care Quality Commission visited the trust in July to check on progress after highlighting serious concerns in January.
It says although there has been progress, the trust must do more.
Trust bosses admit there is work to do but say they are confident it now has the right plans in place.
Unsold Cornwall hotel could be turned into flats
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A country house hotel could be converted into apartments after the owners said it was no longer viable as a business.
The 32-bedroom Whitsand Bay Hotel at Portwrinkle had been on the market for £4.75m but the owners have since submitted plans to turn it into apartments.
Planning applications have been submitted to Cornwall Council for the change of use of the hotel and listed building consent.
The Grade II listed building was relocated from Torpoint to its current home in 1909 and now operates as a hotel as well as having a golf course, restaurant, bar and swimming pool.
The current owners have had the hotel for the last 17 years.
Weather: Blustery and cloudy
BBC Weather
It'll be a blustery day and a cloudy start with a few pockets of light rain at first, but it'll become brighter and mainly dry with some sunny periods developing for a time.
However, a few showers will develop to the north this afternoon and then more generally in the west as cloud increases again later.
Fresh to strong southwesterly winds will gust to gale or severe gale force in exposed areas before easing a little.
Cornwall:
Devon: