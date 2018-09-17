BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Okehampton, police have said.

Jodie Booker was last seen in the town on Friday.

She is described as white, about 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black Lacoste jacket, red jumper, black skinny jeans and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.