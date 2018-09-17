BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Okehampton, police have said. Jodie Booker was last seen in the town on Friday. She is described as white, about 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Lacoste jacket, red jumper, black skinny jeans and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Devon travel: Traffic slow and busy on A38 and A361
Hayley Westcott
Weather: A drizzly start but sunny spells later
It will be rather cloudy at first with a few spots of drizzle.
It is due to brighten up through the morning with some sunny spells later.
Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Man 'sexually assaulted' in Plymouth
A man was struck unconscious and sexually assaulted in Plymouth, police have said.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked between 18:00 and 20:00 on 11 September.
The man was attacked by two men on the junction of Regent Street and Lipson Road, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area during or following the attack.