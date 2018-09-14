BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

GWR

Hundreds of passengers had to be taken off a brand new GWR train when it broke down on its way from Penzance to Paddington.

The 12:57 Hitachi 800 service came to a halt at 17:15 just north of Exeter on Thursday, and was stranded there for six hours until about 400 passengers were taken off the train by ladder and transferred to another which took them back to Exeter.

Many other services to and from Devon and Cornwall were seriously affected with reports of up to six trains backed up on the track.

One passenger said the train came to a stop "very suddenly" while Mary Knight, who got on at Plymouth, said it took an "awfully long time" to evacuate the train.

GWR is yet to comment.