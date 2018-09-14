BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There will be some bright and sunny intervals, but it will be quite cloudy at times with some scattered showers through the day.
Weather: Sunny with scattered showers
There will be some bright and sunny intervals, but it will be quite cloudy at times with some scattered showers through the day.
Light or moderate southwesterly winds will turn to the west and become fresh or locally strong at times.
Maximum temperature: 17C.
Hundreds stranded after high-speed train breaks down
Hundreds of passengers had to be taken off a brand new GWR train when it broke down on its way from Penzance to Paddington.
The 12:57 Hitachi 800 service came to a halt at 17:15 just north of Exeter on Thursday, and was stranded there for six hours until about 400 passengers were taken off the train by ladder and transferred to another which took them back to Exeter.
Many other services to and from Devon and Cornwall were seriously affected with reports of up to six trains backed up on the track.
One passenger said the train came to a stop "very suddenly" while Mary Knight, who got on at Plymouth, said it took an "awfully long time" to evacuate the train.
GWR is yet to comment.
Severe accident: A383 Devon both ways
A383 Devon both ways severe accident, from Mile End Road to Coombeshead Road.
A383 Devon - A383 Ashburton Road in Newton Abbot closed in both directions from the Mile End Road junction to the Coombeshead Road junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike and a car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time