BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Prince Harry will be flown in to meet Devon-based Royal Marine recruits for the first time in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

He took over the prestigious role from the Duke of Edinburgh and will be flown to the Royal Marines' Commando Training Centre in Devon to learn how they become marines.

He will arrive at the centre in Lympstone near Exeter later in a Royal Navy Wildcat, a maritime attack helicopter from the Commando Helicopter Force, which provides crucial aerial support to the Royal Marines.

