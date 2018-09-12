BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Oldway Mansion in Paignton has been named by the Victorian Society as one of the top 10 endangered buildings in the country. The mansion, which was built as the private residence for the American inventor and sewing machine entrepreneur Isaac Singer, is based on the Palace of Versailles in France. Its future has been in doubt over the last few years after a development deal fell through and it has been lying empty. Paul Hawthorne, who is chair of the Friends of Oldway, says he "welcomes focus" on the mansion...
Power cut in Pinhoe
There is currently a power cut in the EX4 and EX1 areas of Pinhoe, Western Power Distribution has said.
Engineers hope to have power restored by 09:00.
Returning to Penzance's 'lost valley'
This summer's heatwave has revealed the remains of a former settlement that had been hidden for decades.
Busy year for region's outdoor swimming pools
BBC Spotlight
It seems this summer's hot weather has seen more of us taking a plunge in the region's outdoor pools.
It has been a record breaking year for Plymouth's Tinside Lido with more than 35,000 people taking a dip since May.
Meanwhile 40,000 used the Mount Wise Swimming Pools, also in Plymouth, and Jubilee Pool in Penzance reached its 900-person capacity five times this year.
Tortoises 'unharmed' after fire in vivarium
Two tortoises are "unharmed" after a fire in a vivarium in Exeter, firefighters have said.
The small fire - involving a light-bulb and sawdust - started at about 18:30 at a flat on King Street on Tuesday.
Fire crews extinguished it using a saucepan of water.
The cause of the fire was accidental, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.
Weather: Cooler day with spells of sunshine
BBC Weather
A cooler day ahead with cloud and patchy light rain.
It will clear south through this morning though, leaving it dry with spells of sunshine developing.
Maximum temperature: 17C ( 63F).
Falmouth beach to be covered in rubbish
BBC Radio Cornwall
A popular Cornish beach will be covered in rubbish later as part of a campaign to make the Duchy litter-free.
At 10:00 Cornwall Council will be covering Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth with refuse - before sweeping it up and removing it - to highlight the problem.
The local authority said it spends more than £5m a year tidying streets and beaches with an army of up to 200 workers covering 40,000 miles annually – almost twice the distance around the world.
Despite this effort and the threat of a £150 fine for littering, nearly 60% of people in Cornwall say they are not happy about how clean their streets are.
The Litterless Cornwall campaign will encourage people to take a pledge online to "leave only footprints".
Devon travel: A35 blocked due to overturned car
BBC Radio Devon
Between Honiton and Axminster, the A35 is blocked in both directions due to an overturned car. Traffic is queueing.
Woman dies in A38 crash
A woman has died in a crash between a car and a HGV lorry on the A38 in Plymouth.
The 54-year-old driver of a silver Audi A4 was travelling eastbound at the Leigham/Estover interchange at about 18:35 on Tuesday.
She was given first aid but died at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said her next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by a family liaison officer.
The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.