BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Oldway Mansion in Paignton has been named by the Victorian Society as one of the top 10 endangered buildings in the country.

The mansion, which was built as the private residence for the American inventor and sewing machine entrepreneur Isaac Singer, is based on the Palace of Versailles in France.

Its future has been in doubt over the last few years after a development deal fell through and it has been lying empty.

Paul Hawthorne, who is chair of the Friends of Oldway, says he "welcomes focus" on the mansion...