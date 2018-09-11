BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Axminster Fire Station/Facebook

A lorry crashed into a building in Axminster leading to fears it had ruptured a gas pipe.

Emergency services spent much of Monday night at the scene in Silver Street. The crash happened just after 18:05 and caused "significant damage" to the two-storey building, "resulting in partial building collapse".

Axminster Fire Station/Facebook

No-one in the house was injured. The lorry's driver was examined by an ambulance crew.

Fire crews from east Devon and Somerset, including hazardous materials and environmental protection specialists team were on scene for more than four hours.

The property was made safe from collapse and investigations are being carried out into the cause of the crash, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said .