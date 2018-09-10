BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Four people were injured in a crash which involved three motorcycles in Cornwall.

Organisers of the annual Martin Jennings Memorial Run said they were unsure whether it involved riders taking part in the charity run.

Over 1,000 motorcyclists took to the roads in Cornwall on Sunday.

The A30 at Summercourt was closed after a biker was seriously hurt and three others injured at about 13:30.

In a separate crash, two riders also came off their bikes at Chiverton Cross because of oil on the road. Neither was seriously hurt.

There injuries are not known.

Organiser Dave Saunby said the crashes could have involved riders on the Jennings' run, but he was not sure.

"Until I know exactly what happened I don't want to comment," he said. He added the run was a safe event.

Martin Jennings, from Camborne, was killed in an accident in the Manx Grand Prix in 1987 and the annual event in his name is believed to be one of the biggest charity rides in the UK.