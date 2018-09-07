BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An internal inquiry is being launched after claims Cornwall Council continued to pay thousands of pounds of housing benefit for people at a Penzance hotel, despite warnings from its own fire service that the building posed a danger to life.

A prohibition order was issued at the Cliff Hotel in January 2017.

But it was kept open and it is alleged vulnerable people lived in rooms paid for with housing benefit until last month.

It is now closed and the authority says it is looking at what lessons can be learned.

Independent councillor for Penzance East, Tim Dwelly, says it is lucky no-one was hurt at the hotel...

Cornwall Council says local authorities are required to pay housing benefit to claimants who are liable for rent, and if the liability is legal and proven, the status of the property itself is not a factor.