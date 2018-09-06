BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The people of Looe say this year's music festival can be saved - if they can raise £30,000 in time.

A special meeting has taken place to try to find a way of salvaging Looe Music Festival after the charity that organises it went into administration with less than three weeks until the event was due to take place .

Locals in the town gathered to see if they could put on the event themselves.

They agreed unanimously that "Looe Save the Day" can go ahead, as long as they can find the money to pay for insurance and safety measures.

BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall have both pledged their support to the new festival, with the latter planning to host a stage.

