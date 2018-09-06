BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Pair charged with murdering child
- Body found in Exeter doorway
- More allegations made against former council leader
- Scallop row: UK and France agree 'principles of deal'
- Place names axed from Dartmoor signs in bid to save money
- Ancient rubbish could unlock secrets of Devon's history
- Updates on Thursday 6 September 2018
Looe says its music festival 'can be saved'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The people of Looe say this year's music festival can be saved - if they can raise £30,000 in time.
A special meeting has taken place to try to find a way of salvaging Looe Music Festival after the charity that organises it went into administration with less than three weeks until the event was due to take place.
Locals in the town gathered to see if they could put on the event themselves.
They agreed unanimously that "Looe Save the Day" can go ahead, as long as they can find the money to pay for insurance and safety measures.
BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Music Introducing in Devon and Cornwall have both pledged their support to the new festival, with the latter planning to host a stage.
£25m Exeter Chiefs hotel approved by planners
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Planners have unanimously approved a new £25m hotel at Sandy Park, the home of the Exeter Chiefs.
The eight-storey building by Marriot will have 250 bedrooms and will have a rooftop restaurant with room for 172 customers as well as leisure facilities on the ground floor.
Access to the hotel will be via a purpose-built footbridge from the existing stadium complex.
The hotel will be owned by Exeter Chiefs, with work set to start in 2019.
As part of a condition of the application, a new traffic island will be created that will stop vehicles turning into the hotel from Old Rydon Lane.
All construction traffic must also enter the site via the A379.
Both measures are aimed at reducing traffic congestion for residents.
Microplastic survey hits Devon and Cornwall
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Microplastics are the focus of a major survey taking place across Devon and Cornwall.
Samples from 22 different beaches will be taken during the Big Microplastic Survey which aims to collect the smaller pieces of plastic that are not always picked up during beach cleans.
The data collected will be gathered for scientific analysis and added to research already collected in Hawaii, Australia, Mozambique and the Netherlands.
Mum charged with daughter's murder
Abigail Leatherland and her ex-partner Thomas Curd are due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.Read more
Body found in Exeter doorway
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A body has been found in Exeter High Street.
A man - who is believed to have been in his 30s - was found lying in the entrance of Natwest just before 07:00.
Police inquiries are now under way to try and establish the circumstances of the man's death, as well as his identity.
Emergency services have cordoned off the area.
Scallop fishing row: What's the problem?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The French boats gathered overnight on Monday last week in protest against so-called "pillaging" by five larger British vessels.
The British were chased away and two boats, Golden Promise and Joanna C, returned to Brixham harbour with damaged windows.
Regulations allow British boats to fish in the Bay of Seine, a scallop-rich area off the Normandy coast, all year round.
But French fishermen are banned from taking scallops from the area between 15 May and 1 October to conserve stocks.
The British crews say they had been surrounded during the clash last week, and had rocks and metal shackles thrown at them. French police said UK boats responded in kind.
A video published by French media showed a Scottish scallop dredger, the Honeybourne 3, colliding with French vessels.
BreakingPair charged with murdering child
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A mother and her former partner have been charged with the murder of her 22-month-old daughter in Liskeard.
They are also charged with causing or allowing the death or serious injury to a child.
The Major Crime Investigation Team in Bodmin launched an investigation and the couple were charged on Wednesday.
Police and ambulance were called to an address in Liskeard at about 12:45 on 5 October 2017 and found the child "unresponsive".
She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital but died shortly afterwards.
Road improvements approved for Falmouth and Penryn area
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Nineteen community road improvement schemes in Cornwall will share £50,000 given to them by Cornwall Council.
The two most popular projects - which received a full set of votes from a parish panel - were for projects in Mylor and Constantine.
The one from Mylor Parish Council was to provide a passing area on a stretch of road in Flushing which was described as a "nightmare" for people trying to use it.
In Constantine, the parish council wants to implement a lay-by near the local school to help ease traffic problems between 15:00 and 09:00 during term time.
Other schemes put forward ranged from pedestrian crossings to vehicle-activated signs which warn motorists to slow down.
There were also requests for new road signs, yellow lines and traffic islands.
More allegations made against former council leader
BBC Radio Devon
More women have come forward alleging sexual harassment by the former leader of Devon County Council according to details revealed under the Freedom of Information Act.
In July an internal inquiry found senior councillor Brian Greenslade had made "serious and significant" breaches of the council's code of conduct.
Since then a further six current and former employees have provided accounts.
Mr Greenslade, who led the council from 1993 to 2009, denies the allegations.
Man suffers serious head injury in Newton Abbot assault
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man has been seriously injured in an attack in Newton Abbot.
The 39-year-old man was assaulted by a group of people as he walked down King Street at about 17:30 on Monday.
One of the group punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, police said.
An 18-year-old man and three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Officers said they have all been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
MP wants 'leadership' over Northern Ireland prosecutions
BBC Spotlight
Johnny Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, has called on Theresa May to show leadership over the prosecution of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.
As the Daily Telegraph first reported, the former army captain is understood to have written an email to the prime minister expressing his frustration about the prosecution of Army veterans stretching back 50 years.
Hundreds of ex-troops are under threat of police investigation for almost 300 killings in Northern Ireland.
In December, Mr Mercer and three other MPs called for new legislation to prevent anyone accused of crimes linked to the Troubles from being prosecuted.
Number 10 is yet to respond.
Scallop deal principles agreed
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Britain and France have agreed on the principles of a deal that would end a dispute over scallop fishing in the English Channel.
Video footage recorded last week shows British and French vessels ramming each other.
Two Brixham-based vessels were caught up in the row.
The deal would mean no UK vessels would be allowed to fish for scallops off the French coast during the period when the French aren't allowed to catch.
Demolition begins on lifeboat station
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The demolition of Penlee's lifeboat station has begun.
It's making way for a "new, multi-purpose lifeboat facility" to be built in the same spot.
Crew and volunteers from the RNLI went down to the site to watch the demolition.
The new station will provide "a larger crew room, training room, changing room and workshop, along with a visitor engagement area".
It's hoped the new station will be completed and operational next summer.
In the meantime, Penlee RNLI staff have been moved into temporary accommodation at the southern end of the Newlyn Harbour car park.
Place names axed from Dartmoor signs
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Destinations on footpath signs on Dartmoor are disappearing in a bid to save money.
At the moment most signs contain place names.
But Dartmoor National Park says it can save about £6,000 a year by leaving out the names when new signs are made.
It says a funding squeeze from central government is the reason. The government has been contacted for a response.
Norman Cowling, chair of the Dartmoor Preservation Association, says the area is complicated enough to navigate without signs not giving people information about where paths lead...
Ancient rubbish could unlock secrets of Devon's history
Recently discovered household waste thrown away by families thousands of years ago will provide valuable clues for archaeologists uncovering the secrets of Devon's Iron Age, Roman, and Medieval history.
The rubbish, found by experts working on a major archaeological dig in the county, will allow them to reconstruct farming methods used thousands of years ago and learn more about what people ate.
Members of the community and experts from the University of Exeter are investigating fields near Ipplepen in south Devon.
The excavations have shown features such as ditches and wells were back filled with domestic rubbish including broken pots, butchered animal bones, metal studs from old shoes, and even a dead badger.
The remains of amphora, large pottery storage vessels used to transport and store wine and olive oil from the Mediterranean, have also been found.
Experts say the discovery suggests the community in the area enjoyed foreign food and drink.