BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Fire at high-rise building in Plymouth
  2. --- Three people treated for smoke inhalation
  3. --- Crews called to block of flats in Barne Barton
  4. Skipper 'trapped in cabin' after mast fall
  5. Plans approved for industrial units in beauty spot
  6. New device could 'print' human skin for testing
  7. Walkers say it's 'lovely' to have storm-hit coast path back
  8. Updates on Wednesday 5 September 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Old Jaeger factory to be used to help fashion graduates

BBC Spotlight

Fashion student at Plymouth College of Art
BBC

Plymouth's fashion industry could be getting a new lease of life.

High-end retailer Jaeger closed its Union Street building in the late 1990s but now a community interest company has moved in with new plans for the site.

Makers HQ is opening a sample unit that will create one-off garments to help local brands and fashion graduates create their own clothing ranges to show to clients.

They are also offering the community around the factory the chance to retrain and get industry qualifications.

The project is a collaboration between Plymouth College of Art and the Millfields Trust.

Studio manager for Makers HQ, Sophie Glover, says graduate machinists and stitchers will be able to hone their skills at the new space...

Three people treated for smoke inhalation at Plymouth fire

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Three people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a flat fire in Plymouth, the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has said.

A number of roads have also been closed near the blaze in a block of flats in Barne Barton, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

Fire crews remain at the scene.

smoke from fire
DANIEL DAVIES

Roads closed as firefighters tackle blaze

Fire
BBC

A number of roads have been closed near a property fire in Plymouth.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze in a block of flats in Barne Barton.

It started in a ground floor flat and residents have been evacuated from the high-rise building.

Police said parts of Poole Park Road, Kelly Close junction and Savage Road have been closed.

Six fire engines at the scene of Plymouth flat fire

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

There are currently six fire engines at the scene of a flat fire in Plymouth, firefighters have said.

Crews were called to Savage Road, Barne Barton, at about 10:50 after reports of a blaze in a ground floor flat.

BreakingFire at high-rise building in Plymouth

Janine Jansen

BBC Spotlight

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a high-rise building in Plymouth, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue has said.

Crews are at the scene in Savage Road, Barne Barton.

The building is being evacuated with reports some residents are being treated by ambulance staff.

More to follow.

Skipper 'trapped in cabin' after mast falls on yacht

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

yacht
DAVE CHARD

The skipper of a yacht was left "trapped in the cabin" after the vessel's mast fell and blocked the doorway, the RNLI has said.

The St Ives RNLI D class lifeboat was launched to a "distressed and dismasted" yacht at about 09:40 off Porthminster Beach on Tuesday.

Crews were able to release the skipper who didn't suffer any injuries.

yacht
BARRY HALL

About two hours later, the team was assisted by the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat to recover the yacht.

On arrival, crews rigged the 9ft (2.7m) mast on to the boat after finding it in the water.

The damaged yacht was then towed to Hayle, the RNLI added.

yacht
BARRY HALL

Local walkers say it's 'lovely' to have coast path back

BBC Radio Cornwall

Part of the coast path between Penrose and Porthleven - which collapsed into the sea eight months ago - has reopened.

A brand new £40,000 stretch has been built further away from the cliff edge and has been designed to blend into the exposed coastal landscape.

These local walkers say it's "lovely" to have it back...

Woman injured after being 'racially abused' and 'pushed'

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

A woman was left with a knee injury after being pushed to the ground in Exeter, police have said.

It happened outside Shoe Zone on the High Street at about 16:15 on 13 August.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman was "racially abusive" to another woman in the street before pushing her over and on to the road.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Cornwall, "sustained an injury to her knee", police added.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured below in connection with the incident.

assault suspect
DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE
Police want to identify the woman, pictured, in connection with the incident

Devon travel: Busy traffic in Newton Abbot

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Newton Abbot, on the A383 Ashburton Road between Oak Park Road and Mile End Road, there are temporary traffic lights and roadworks. There's busy traffic in the area so delays can be expected.

Devon travel: Broken-down van on the A380

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the A380 South Devon Highway, heading between Newton Abbot and Kingskerswell, one lane is closed and there's slow traffic due to a broken-down van.
  • In Totnes, on the A385, there's very heavy traffic in both directions.

Plans approved for industrial units in beauty spot

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

Controversial plans to allow industrial units in a Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty have been narrowly approved.

The site at Blackhill Quarry, near Woodbury, housed quarry processing works but was due to be returned to its natural heathland state.

There were almost 200 objections, including the local parish council and ward member, to Clinton Devon Estates' plans for 35,000 square feet of industrial space.

East Devon District Council’s Development Management Committee was told there were “exceptional circumstances” and the proposal would create 71 highly-skilled engineering jobs.

Code introduced to access Falmouth's pedestrianised zone

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

Cornwall Council says it is introducing new safety measures to stop drivers trying to get into the middle of Falmouth's pedestrianised zone.

A special code will be needed to lower the rising bollard on Church Street, which prevents traffic from accessing Market Street, Church Street and the north-western end of Arwenack Street between 11:00 and 16:00.

Bollard for Falmouth's Church Street
Google

Despite a sign at the junction, the council says drivers continue to try to drive through the pedestrianised area, causing damage to bollards and their own vehicles.

Falmouth town centre manager Richard Gates will make the code available to local businesses.

The new controls will come into operation on Saturday.

New device could 'print' human skin for testing

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

Bioprinting machine
BBC

Scientists at the University of Plymouth are working on a 3D printer, which they hope will eventually be able to print human skin.

The bio-printer can also be programmed to print other human features such as teeth and ears.

They are hoping in the future it can test products, research skin conditions and even replace damaged tissue.

PhD student, Charlotte Illsley, said the machine could be used to help a number of different skin conditions...

French and UK fishing industries set for scallop talks

Claire Marshall

Environment correspondent, BBC News

A video screengrab shows fishing boats colliding in the Channel
EVN/France Télévision

Crunch talks are set to take place between representatives for the French and British fishing industry, over the fishing of scallops in the sea off Normandy at this time of year.

Clashes between fishermen from both countries took place in the sea off Normandy last week.

Two Brixham-based boats were caught up in the row, with one of them sustaining a broken window.

The scallop summit in London is set to take place later.

More on this story:

Man injures leg in 30ft cliff fall on to rocks

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

rescue
TORBAY COASTGUARD

A man was left with a leg injury after falling 20-30ft (6-7m) off a cliff on to some rocks, coastguards have said.

It happened at about 20:30 at Berry Head near Brixham on Tuesday.

Coastguards gave the man first aid before he was stretchered back to the top of the cliff and taken to Torbay Hospital.

The man - a climber - was "surprisingly in good spirits" despite his injury, Torbay Coastguard said.

It added it was a "very lucky outcome" as the team had "prepared for a worse injury".

rescue
TORBAY COASTGUARD

Devon travel: 'Ruptured gas main' causes A377 delays

Twitter

On the A377 at Crediton, near Four Mills Lane, there are long delays due to a "ruptured gas main", Devon County Council has said.

View more on twitter

The morning sun has broken through the clouds in Honiton

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

Thanks to Juggernaut for sharing this picture of Honiton - just as the morning sun was breaking through the clouds.

It's looking like it'll be a sunny afternoon across much of the South West today.

If you'd like to share your pictures, please email us.

hontion
BBC

Parking charges across east Devon 'should stay the same'

BBC Radio Devon

East Devon District Council's cabinet is meeting later to discuss car parking charges across the area.

A report recommends charges in 41 of the 46 council pay and display car parks stay the same.

A recent public consultation suggests the majority of people would like the basic tariff of £1 an hour to remain.

Cornwall councillors urged to oppose 'Devonwall MP'

Richard Whitehouse

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Cornwall councillors will again be asked to oppose plans which could see an MP having to represent people in Cornwall and Devon.

The Cornwall and Devon flags
LDRS

The proposal for a so-called "Devonwall MP" has been on the cards since 2010, when plans were first revealed to cut the number of MPs across the country from 650 to 600.

Under the plans, not only would the number of MPs be cut but there would also be an attempt to equalise the number of people represented in each constituency.

Map showing boundary proposals
Boundary Commission
The new Devon/Cornwall constituency is labelled Bideford, Bude and Launceston

As a result the Boundary Commission proposed it would mean there would have to be one constituency which straddles the border of Cornwall and Devon - creating "Devonwall".

The latest proposals from the Boundary Commission are set to be published this month and are expected to include a Devon/Cornwall constituency which would cover parts of north Cornwall and north Devon.

Cornwall Council meets next Tuesday at 10:30.

Devon-based thriller to have first showing in Barnstaple

BBC Radio Devon

Filming in Devon
BBC

A psychological thriller, filmed on Exmoor, has its first showing in Barnstaple Cinema later.

Winter Ridge was filmed around Lynton and Lynmouth in April 2017 and has won 11 awards.

The showing is part of a 30 cinema run in London and the South West.

The story focuses on a young detective who finds his wife has been in a devastating car crash.

Weather: A cloudy start but sunny afternoon ahead

BBC Weather

It will be partly cloudy at first, with the odd bright spell.

Through the morning, cloud will slowly thin, leading to a fine and sunny afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).

weather map
BBC

Costs for Plymouth's new history centre 'over £40m'

Ed Oldfield

Local Democracy Reporting Service

New Box centre
Plymouth City Council

Building costs for the new history and cultural centre in Plymouth have risen to £2.5m, pushing the total cost to more than £40m.

Costs have also been rising for the main construction project on North Hill because of "very challenging conditions".

Box centre
Plymouth City Council
An art gallery will be installed where the Church of St Luke used to stand

Senior councillors are due to appoint a contractor for the exhibition fitting out project next month after five firms were asked to tender.

Building work is due for completion in October next year with the opening scheduled in spring 2020, in time for the Mayflower 400 celebrations.

