BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Plymouth's fashion industry could be getting a new lease of life.

High-end retailer Jaeger closed its Union Street building in the late 1990s but now a community interest company has moved in with new plans for the site.

Makers HQ is opening a sample unit that will create one-off garments to help local brands and fashion graduates create their own clothing ranges to show to clients.

They are also offering the community around the factory the chance to retrain and get industry qualifications.

The project is a collaboration between Plymouth College of Art and the Millfields Trust.

Studio manager for Makers HQ, Sophie Glover, says graduate machinists and stitchers will be able to hone their skills at the new space...