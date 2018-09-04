BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Concerns have been raised over access to legal aid for vulnerable people in Cornwall facing issues such as eviction or homelessness.

Shelter held a housing legal aid contract for Cornwall but it finished at the end of August and the charity no longer has an office in the county .

It is feared people could slip through the net as a result.

Former Labour Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Lord Falconer criticised the situation about no replacement provider on Twitter , warning about "people being wrongly evicted, not getting the right benefits and their rights ignored".

Russell James, a South West-based housing law barrister, said the whole system needed looking at...

The Ministry of Justice said there was a new provider in place and at no point has Cornwall been without legal aid advice for people with housing issues, but it was yet to be announced.