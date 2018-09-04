BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 4 September 2018

Power cut in Exeter

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

There are currently 60 homes without power in the EX38 and EX20 areas of Exeter, Western Power Distribution has said.

Engineers are working on the problem and hope to have power restored by 10:00.

Details from WPD website
WESTERN POWER DISTRIBUTION

Devon travel: Heavy traffic on M5 and A39

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the A361 at Tiverton, heading towards the M5, there's very slow traffic due to roadworks and a reduced speed limit
  • On the A39 between Bideford and Barnstaple, there's heavy traffic in both directions
  • In Newton St Cyres, on the A377, there are temporary traffic lights for gas mains work near the Old School. Expect slow traffic Exeter-bound

New legal aid provider 'in place in Cornwall'

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

Homeless person in Cornwall
BBC

Concerns have been raised over access to legal aid for vulnerable people in Cornwall facing issues such as eviction or homelessness.

Shelter held a housing legal aid contract for Cornwall but it finished at the end of August and the charity no longer has an office in the county.

It is feared people could slip through the net as a result.

Former Labour Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Lord Falconer criticised the situation about no replacement provider on Twitter, warning about "people being wrongly evicted, not getting the right benefits and their rights ignored".

Russell James, a South West-based housing law barrister, said the whole system needed looking at...

The Ministry of Justice said there was a new provider in place and at no point has Cornwall been without legal aid advice for people with housing issues, but it was yet to be announced.

Developer wants to build homes instead of holiday villas

Richard Whitehouse

Local Democracy Reporting Service

A developer's request to lift a condition on plans to build holiday villas so they can be used as permanent homes has been deferred.

Cornwall Council's central sub-area planning committee decided to put off the decision on the application so that it can wait for the Newquay Neighbourhood Development Plan, which is still being agreed.

Planning permission for seven holiday villas was granted on the site of the former Paradise Cove Hotel in Alexandra Road, Newquay, more than a decade ago.

The site of the former Paradise Cove Hotel in Newquay
Google

The former Restormel Borough Council, planning authority at the time, approved plans to build the holiday villas in 2007 with a condition that they only be used as holiday homes.

An extension for the planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council earlier this year before an application was made to lift the holiday accommodation condition.

The committee heard that the proposed development was made up of seven self-contained units which have all the facilities needed to be used as homes.

Campaigners use local expertise to try to keep beds open

Sophie Pierce

BBC Radio Devon

Campaigners in Devon
BBC

In the last few years, there have been a number of demonstrations around the region by people trying to save cottage hospital beds from being closed, but in most cases it has not made much difference.

In Dartmouth, campaigners have been drawing on local expertise to come up with their own plan to try to bring some beds back.

They are meeting with senior NHS managers and Devon County Council to see if between them they come up with a solution.

Linda Goss is from the Dartmouth Area Healthcare Action group...

NHS England has previously said it wanted to concentrate on giving patients better care in the community to compensate for the hospital cuts.

Cornwall travel: Accident in Callington

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In Callington, Liskeard Road is partially blocked due to an accident at Westover Road
  • Between the A38 near Horningtops and Bylane End, there are reports the B3252 is partially blocked due to a fallen tree

