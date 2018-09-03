BBC Local Live: South West

BBC

The Tour of Britain cycling race is due to get under way in Devon on Monday.

Stage two of the race starts in Cranbrook in east Devon and snakes up to Barnstaple in the north of the county.

It will be the 10th time in 12 years the tour has come to Devon, the last time being in 2016.

This will be the first time the race has travelled through a building - it is due to pass through the pannier market in South Molton along the way.

The race is expected to attract hundreds of spectators and potentially provide a £5m boost to the county’s economy.