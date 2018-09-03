BBC Local Live: South West

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

CI weather: Warm with sunny periods

BBC Weather

Monday will be dry and fine with good periods of sunshine and just a few patches of cloud. Warm again.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Jersey:

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon to host Tour of Britain stage

BBC Spotlight

Tour of Britain
BBC

The Tour of Britain cycling race is due to get under way in Devon on Monday.

Stage two of the race starts in Cranbrook in east Devon and snakes up to Barnstaple in the north of the county.

It will be the 10th time in 12 years the tour has come to Devon, the last time being in 2016.

This will be the first time the race has travelled through a building - it is due to pass through the pannier market in South Molton along the way.

The race is expected to attract hundreds of spectators and potentially provide a £5m boost to the county’s economy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top