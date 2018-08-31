BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 31 August

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are appealing for information about a missing 13-year-old girl from Barnstaple.

Ellie Palmer-Welsh has not been seen since Thursday afternoon at her home in Barnstaple, North Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

Ellie is described as white, slim, under 5ft tall, green eyes, brown hair worn in a ponytail and was wearing black jeans, a grey T-shirt and a pink sweater.

The teenager has links to locations across Devon but officers have reason to believe that she may have travelled to Manchester by train.

A police spokesman said: "The police and her family are concerned for her safety, and are desperate to hear from her to ensure she is OK.

"If Ellie see’s this appeal, please contact your family or the police and let us know that you are safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting log number 711 for 30 August.