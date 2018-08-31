BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 31 August

Summary
- Merry-go-round destroyed in 'arson attack'
- Rail strike set to cause delays for Devon passengers
- Heifer rescued after nine days at bottom of Devon cliffs
- Devon 'will get £5m boost' from Tour of Britain race
- ---Churches to offer pit stops for Tour of Britain cyclists
- Cornish cove still up for sale for £2.6m
- Cornish man to sail around the world solo
- Updates on Friday 31 August 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
SWR rail workers hold three-day strike
South Western Railway and the RMT union are in dispute over the future role of guards.Read more
Missing Devon teen, 13, 'may be in Manchester'
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information about a missing 13-year-old girl from Barnstaple.
Ellie Palmer-Welsh has not been seen since Thursday afternoon at her home in Barnstaple, North Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police say they are "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare.
Ellie is described as white, slim, under 5ft tall, green eyes, brown hair worn in a ponytail and was wearing black jeans, a grey T-shirt and a pink sweater.
The teenager has links to locations across Devon but officers have reason to believe that she may have travelled to Manchester by train.
A police spokesman said: "The police and her family are concerned for her safety, and are desperate to hear from her to ensure she is OK.
"If Ellie see’s this appeal, please contact your family or the police and let us know that you are safe."
Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting log number 711 for 30 August.
Guide dog woman thrown out of hotel
Tilly Trotter, who is 84 years old and registered blind, was celebrating her wedding anniversary.Read more
Weather: Cloudy with some drizzle
BBC Weather
Clear spells will slowly give way to thickening cloud, moving its way in from the west.
The cloud will go on to produce a few pockets of drizzle locally.
Turning a little misty on some of the hills.
Minimum Temperature: 9 to 14C (48 to 57F).
Rather a lot of cloud to come on Saturday with this cloud thick enough to give a few patches of drizzle.
Brighter spells will be rather limited. Winds generally light or moderate and from the south.
Maximum Temperature: 18 to 22C (64 to 72F).
Mother and child rescued from rip current in Sennen
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A mother and young child were rescued after getting caught in a rip current off Sennen beach near Penzance.
A member of the public managed to get the boy onto his paddle board before a lifeguard arrived and took him safely ashore on his rescue board.
While this was happening, the child's mother had entered the water to try to help, and herself needed rescuing by another lifeguard.
The child was about 600m away from the red and yellow flagged area when spotted from the shore at about 17:30 on Thursday.
Later in the evening, lifeguards rescued an adult body-boarder and a 12-year-old child from the same rip current, and a red flag was put out in front of that area of sea.
The RNLI are reminding people to choose beaches where lifeguards are on duty. From September some patrols will stop.
Patrols have finished on the following beaches:
Exeter bring in Brentford winger Ogbene
League Two club Exeter City sign Brentford winger Chiedozie Ogbene on loan until January.Read more
Cocaine 'worth £100m' found on yacht
Five men have been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine.Read more
£30k motorhome 'pinched from driveway'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are hunting thieves who stole a £30,000 motorhome from a driveway in Paignton.
The Ford Transit Chausson Flash was stolen from Kings Ash Road between 21.45 on Tuesday and 09:00 on the Wednesday.
Officers described it as white and blue with green stripes down the side.
The number plate is PN10BDU, but investigating officer PC Alison Hooper believes this may have been removed.
Plymouth Hoe to get new war memorial
Plymouth Live
The new memorial will be unveiled by HRH Princess Anne on 3 September, 2019.
Two UK nationals among drug catamaran arrested
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two UK Nationals were amongst the five people arrrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences in Newlyn, the National Crime Agency has said.
The five appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court after a significant amount of cocaine was recovered from a catamaran on 30 August.
Graham Gardner, deputy director of investigations at the NCA said "seizures like this are a key part of the war against drugs".
Heifer rescued after nine days on cliffs
Cow rescued from bottom of cliffs
The animal was trapped on rocks and fed by kayak for more than a week before the rescue.Read more
Adams feels ban is unwarranted
Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says he does not feel he deserves a two-game ban and £1,500 fine for misconduct.Read more
Ten miles of slow traffic on M5
If you're leaving Devon and travelling north on the M5 this might impact your journey....
Traffic: Accident and broken-down caravan on the A30
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon historical society celebrates 40 years
BBC Radio Devon
A historical society in Devon is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.
The Lustleigh Society was set up to create a local archive and educate the community.
It now has thousands of photos, videos and written pieces about the history of the village.
Celebrations throughout the weekend will include a film night showing local events such as May Day and the village show.
A map dating back to 1838 will also be displayed in the village hall.
Merry-go-round torched in 'arson attack'
Exeter v Leicester (Sat)
Team news as Exeter Chiefs host Leicester Tigers in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Sandy Park (16:30 BST).Read more
MEP wants decisive and urgent action over scallop trawling
BBC Radio Devon
An MEP is calling on the government to take decisive and urgent action in a dispute over trawling for scallops off the Normandy coast.
William Dartmouth, the UKIP MEP for the South West and Gibraltar, said at least one of the UK fisheries protection vessels should be sent into the area.
On Tuesday the skippers of two vessels fishing out of Brixham claimed they'd had rocks and flares thrown at them while fishing in the Bay of Seine.
Rescue teams try to free trapped cow at cliff base
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A heifer which has been trapped at the bottom of a cliff for more than a week is being rescued by emergency services.
Fire crews, the RSPCA and the RNLI are involved in the rescue between Hallsands and Start Point.
The Devon Red Ruby cow has been fed by the farmer via a kayak.
Devon woman seeks couple who tried to save husband
Devon Live
A woman from Devon is trying to find a couple who tried to save her husband's life after he collapsed.
Severe accident: A38 Devon northbound
A38 Devon northbound severe accident, from B3344 to Harker Lane.
A38 Devon - A38 in Chudleigh blocked and stationary traffic northbound from Harcombe Cross to Racecourse Junction, because of an accident involving four vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Heavy traffic on the A30
BBC Radio Devon
On the A30 Zelah Bypass there's very heavy traffic eastbound past the Boxheater Junction and on to Carland Cross.
'Allow extra time for your journey'
Motorists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys as holidaymakers leave the South West.
Government could raise cost of plastic bags
BBC Radio Devon
The plastic bag fee in England could rise to 10p - with all shops having to charge, regardless of how big they are.
A consultation will explore the possibility of increasing the minimum charge from 5p to at least 10p.
The British Retail Consortium says getting rid of plastic bags entirely is not feasible.
Ten years ago, Modbury in Devon became the first plastic bag free town.
Merry-go-round destroyed in 'arson attack'
Firefighters believe the blaze, which has reduced the attraction to rubble, was started deliberately.Read more
£2.6m Lamorna Cove still for sale
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish cove is still on the market three months after it was put up for sale.
The £2.6m price tag for Lamorna Cove will get you a slipway, holiday cottages, a restaurant and a gift shop.
The owners say they're keen to sell to the right person, someone who'll preserve the character of the area. Artists have been attracted to the cove near Mousehole for decades.
Cornish man to sail around the world solo
BBC Radio Cornwall
A former Army captain and city worker is hoping to sail around the world solo.
In the next few weeks, John Savage will be setting sail from Falmouth on a journey only about 300 people have achieved.
He will be skippering his 40ft (12m) ketch, unsupported, to raise money for ocean conservation and for the Falmouth ex-services charity, Turn to Starboard.
John said the "rarity" of the challenge was what was appealing.
Warrington win PDRL World Club Challenge
Warrington Wolves beat South Sydney Rabbitohs to become the first club world champions of Physical Disability Rugby League.Read more
Torquay bring in Bristol City youngsters
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Torquay United have signed Bristol City youngsters Jake Andrews and Opi Edwards on initial one-month loans.
Andrews, 20, is an attack-minded player who scored one goal in five appearances while on loan at League Two side Cheltenham Town last season.
Edwards, who is 19, has started one game for the Robins - a 3-0 FA Cup third round loss at Premier League side Watford in January.
“They are two lads that I know very well. They played against us in pre-season and scored some goals and were excellent on the night," said Gulls manager Gary Owers.
Drunken man attacked doormen outside Plymouth nightclub
Plymouth Live
Craig Jackson, 25, attacked two doormen and a police officer following a night out, a court has heard.
Merry-go-round destroyed in 'arson attack'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A familiar landmark in Truro has been completely destroyed in a "deliberate" fire.
Emergency services were called to Lemon Quay at about 02:30.
Police are treating the attack on the children's merry-go-round near the bus station as arson.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire "developed very quickly".
Devon 'will get £5m boost' from Tour of Britain race
BBC Spotlight
The Tour of Britain cycling race could generate £5m for Devon's economy, it has been claimed.
The county last hosted a stage of the cycle race in 2016 when it was thought a 250,000 people lined the route. Nearly one-in-five were from outside the region and many stayed overnight.
Devon County Council has paid £220,000 to host this year's stage, which starts on Monday in Cranbrook and finishes in Barnstaple.
Councillor Stuart Hughes said last time the county really benefited from holding a stage....
Meet the UK's most remote rugby team
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
BBC Sport travels to the Cornish Pirates to find out how the most remote team on the UK mainland keeps going.Read more
Weather: Dry and bright with sunshine
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
After a chilly start to the day with some mist patches at first it will be a largely dry and bright day with spells of sunshine.
However, western parts will become cloudier towards the end of the day.
The maximum temperature today will be between 17 to 21C.
Traffic: Train strike and 10-minute Torpoint Ferry wait
BBC Radio Devon
Festival aims to show how music can help with rehab
BBC Spotlight
A festival aiming to show how music can help rehabilitate troops wounded during deployments and exercises is set to start in Exmouth later.
The two-day H Fest is also raising funds for the Haslar Naval Service Recovery Centre in Plymouth which can treat up to 90 injured servicemen and women at any one time.
On the festival website it says it "aims to bring together the families and friends of wounded servicemen and women alongside the community to celebrate all things connected to the power of music and the hugely important role music can play in their recovery and rehabilitation".
Major Mark Woosey said the festival was about having fun.
Churches to offer pit stops for Tour of Britain cyclists
BBC Radio Devon
Eight churches in Devon are opening up as pit stops for the Tour of Britain cycle race next week.
They are all in the Edgemoor Group of Parishes, between Exeter and Barnstaple on the tour.
The churches will provide water, energy bars and repair kits.
The event is expected to generate £5m for Devon's economy, a councillor has claimed.
Rail strike set to cause delays for Devon passengers
BBC Radio Devon
Rail workers on South Western Railway (SWR) have begun a three-day strike over the role of guards on trains.
Their union the RMT said the walkout, from 00:01 BST on Friday until 23:59 on Sunday, would cause "serious disruption".
SWR said it planned to run about two-thirds of normal services on Friday and half of its usual weekend services.
The walkout is the sixth of eight planned strikes across the summer - the previous five were all for 24 hours.