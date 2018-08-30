BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Thursday 30 August 2018

Villagers plan legal battle over housing development

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

A fundraising campaign for a legal battle has been launched in a Cornish village to fight Cornwall Council's plans to increase the number of new homes in the parish.

Villagers in Crantock recently approved a neighbourhood plan in a referendum.

The parish council plans to take legal action after it claims Cornwall Council disregarded the plan by approving a development off 22 houses.

However, two already approved developments in the plan met all housing requirements, the parish council said.

But, Ben Dobson is the chair of Crantock Parish Council...

Cornwall Council has said the "approved scheme will make sure local needs are met, in line with planning policy and doesn't set a new precedent."

The (very) Long Swim completed

Piers Hopkirk

Reporter, BBC South East Today

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh completed his journey along the length of the English Channel when he climbed out of the sea at Dover.

Argyle boss Adams banned for two games

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has been given a two-match touchline ban for being sent off against Southend.

The Argyle manager had an altercation with Southend United boss Chris Powell on 11 August and served the first of the two-game suspension in Argyle's Carabao Cup loss at Millwall.

Derek Adams
Getty Images

The pair were the first managers to be re-carded under new rules this season.

Adams contested the charge of misconduct but was found guilty - Powell was fined £1250 and banned for one game.

Adams refused to make any comment about the ban following his side's defeat at the Den on Wednesday - Plymouth Argyle are set to release a statement on Wednesday.

Long delays expected for rail passengers

BBC Spotlight

South Western Railway train
BBC

Rail passengers hoping to travel between Devon and London Waterloo this weekend are being warned they will face long delays.

The RMT union is holding a three-day strike starting Friday as part of its on-going dispute over the role of guards on South Western Railway trains.

Replacement buses will run between Yeovil and Exeter, adding almost two hours to the journey time. Reduced services are expected on most lines.

Devon travel: Temporary traffic lights cause delays

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Newton St Cyres on the A377 there are temporary traffic lights for gas mains work near the Old School. Expect slow traffic Exeter bound.
  • In Topsham on Exeter Road near the University Of Exeter Sports Ground there are temporary traffic lights for electricity work.
  • In Awliscombe on the A373 between Greenway Lane and Ashleigh Road there are temporary traffic lights for telecoms work.

Announcement due on new Bishop of Truro

Donna Birrell

BBC Radio Cornwall

The new Bishop of Truro is expected to be announced later.

Downing Street is due to name the person who will lead the Church of England in Cornwall at 10:00.

The new bishop will then be introduced to members of the congregation at St Cuby Church in Tregony by the Bishop of St Germans, the Right Reverend Chris Goldsmith, shortly after.

Cornwall has been without its diocesan bishop since the former Bishop of Truro, the Right Reverend Tim Thornton left a year ago to become the Bishop of Lambeth working as the episcopal chief of staff to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The new bishop will lead over 300 churches in more than 200 parishes in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and two parishes in Devon.

The Right Reverend Tim Thornton
Lambeth Palace
The last Bishop of Truro was the Right Reverend Tim Thornton who left a year ago

Boy, 14, rescued from 6ft hole on beach

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

A 14-year-old boy had to be rescued by lifeguards after he was trapped in a 6ft (1.8m) hole on Fistral Beach in Newquay.

The teenager, who dug the pit with a friend on Wednesday afternoon, was rescued in a "delicate" operation.

Beach
BBC

The RNLI said firefighters and coastguards helped with the rescue which was "quite delicate" because at any point the hole could have collapsed and made the situation worse.

The boy was checked over by paramedics after being extracted and was unharmed. He returned to thank the lifeguards about 30 minutes later.

