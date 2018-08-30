BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fundraising campaign for a legal battle has been launched in a Cornish village to fight Cornwall Council's plans to increase the number of new homes in the parish.

Villagers in Crantock recently approved a neighbourhood plan in a referendum .

The parish council plans to take legal action after it claims Cornwall Council disregarded the plan by approving a development off 22 houses.

However, two already approved developments in the plan met all housing requirements, the parish council said.

But, Ben Dobson is the chair of Crantock Parish Council...

Cornwall Council has said the "approved scheme will make sure local needs are met, in line with planning policy and doesn't set a new precedent."