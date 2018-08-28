BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a crash involving two cars on the road between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton.

The fire service, police and ambulances were called to the crash just before 18:00 on Monday on the B3193.

The road is likely to stay closed through the morning rush-hour while an investigation continues.

Police say all the casualties are from the Chudleigh area. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.