BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Tuesday 28 August 2018

Two killed in two-car crash

Crash scene
Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a crash involving two cars on the road between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton.

The fire service, police and ambulances were called to the crash just before 18:00 on Monday on the B3193.

The road is likely to stay closed through the morning rush-hour while an investigation continues.

Police say all the casualties are from the Chudleigh area. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

