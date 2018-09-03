BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts\nof a missing 27-year-old man. Adam Shobrook, who is missing from Torquay, has two half-sleeve tattoos on his upper arms and was last seen wearing a blue Fred Perry\nT-shirt, black skinny jeans and black shoes. He is described as having a shaved head and neat stubble. Coastguards from Teignmouth, Torbay, and Berry Head helped Devon and Cornwall Police with searches so far. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by\ndialling 999, quoting log 297 of 02/09/18.
Concern for welfare of missing Torquay man
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Cornwall travel: Accident in Newbridge
At Newbridge, the A3071 is blocked at the St Ives turn-off due to an accident.
Car catches fire in Aylesbeare crash
Andrew Segal
The A3052 near Aylesbeare in Devon was closed for about three hours after a road crash at about 18:40 on Sunday which saw one car catch fire and two people taken to hospital.
Police said the pair suffered minor injuries.
Council 'cannot track homeschooling'
There are 1,024 children in Cornwall registered as being homeschooled but some are unregistered.
Rugby: Cornish Pirates 31-24 Doncaster Knights
Ross Ellis
The Cornish Pirates have won their first game of the season, beating the Doncaster Knights by 31 points to 24 at the Mennaye Field on Sunday.
Sam Matavesi scored two tries, with Rory Parata and Tom Duncan also crossing the line as the Pirates came from behind three times to win the match.
Coach Alan Paver said it was a decent performance.
Seal tourists 'risk being bitten'
Devon to host Tour of Britain stage
The Tour of Britain cycling race is due to get under way in Devon on Monday.
Stage two of the race starts in Cranbrook in east Devon and snakes up to Barnstaple in the north of the county.
It will be the 10th time in 12 years the tour has come to Devon, the last time being in 2016.
This will be the first time the race has travelled through a building - it is due to pass through the pannier market in South Molton along the way.
The race is expected to attract hundreds of spectators and potentially provide a £5m boost to the county’s economy.
Thousands have drugs tested at festivals
Chemists find anti-malaria tablets among things cut into drugs they tested at festivals across England.