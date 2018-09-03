BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing 27-year-old man.

Adam Shobrook, who is missing from Torquay, has two half-sleeve tattoos on his upper arms and was last seen wearing a blue Fred Perry T-shirt, black skinny jeans and black shoes.

He is described as having a shaved head and neat stubble.

Coastguards from Teignmouth, Torbay, and Berry Head helped Devon and Cornwall Police with searches so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialling 999, quoting log 297 of 02/09/18.