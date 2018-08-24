BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 24 August 2018

Customers with autism 'love this stylist'

Plymouth hairdresser MAP page video
People with autism have travelled across the country to get their hair cut by Jenine Dixon.

Liberal Democats hold Bude seat in council by-election

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

David Parsons has been elected to Cornwall Council as one of two representatives for Bude.

The retired Launceston College teacher was on the council for six years until losing his seat in last year's local elections.

This by-election was triggered after Lib Dem Nigel Pearce, who had represented the area for eight years, stood down.

Lib Dem Peter La Broy holds the second of two seats in the town.

Fostering in Devon threatened by carers' allowance cuts

Harriet Bradshaw

Reporter

A group of Devon's most experienced foster carers say they are facing allowance cuts that could stop them caring for the county's most vulnerable children.

More than 35 fostering households are campaigning together to fight Devon County Council's proposals.

The authority wants to attract more foster carers at entry level and is proposing to put an extra £1m into foster carers' fees.

teddy
BBC

The plans would mean a new minimum allowance of £229 per child, per week, and the new top allowance would be £505 per child, per week.

But the households campaigning against the plans said the top amount currently was £536 per child, per week, so the new rates would amount to a cut.

They are really worried that they cannot even afford to run their homes, let alone commit to the children. It's extremely stressful for them, which isn't good for the children in their care. It all supposed to be about promoting stability, but this is really destabilising it."

Maggie PetersFoster Carer
fostering
BBC

The council said its plans were part of work to guarantee fees for foster carers.

