BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Plans to realign and rebuild the storm-damaged A379 Slapton Line have been approved.

The section between Slapton and Strete Gate has been closed since March after most of the road was washed away or undermined during Storm Emma.

The government has committed £2.5m.

Work had already begun on rebuilding the southern section of the road near the junction to Slapton village, based on an existing planning permission.

BBC

Now Devon County Council's planning application for the northern section of the road, which will see the road moved 65ft (20m) inland, has been approved by council planners.

Work is expected to be completed by October, when the road will reopen.