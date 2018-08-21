BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Age Concern Barnstaple and District looks set to close its doors for good at the end of October unless some sort of rescue funding can be found. The charity has sent a letter to health providers and other stakeholders saying it will be closing on 31 October and from now on is unable to accept new referrals for its services.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Age Concern Barnstaple says it is going to close
North Devon Gazette
Age Concern Barnstaple and District looks set to close its doors for good at the end of October unless some sort of rescue funding can be found.
The charity has sent a letter to health providers and other stakeholders saying it will be closing on 31 October and from now on is unable to accept new referrals for its services.
Woman jumps from first floor window of burning building
Devon Live
A woman jumped from the first floor window of a burning building in Paignton.
A woman was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and is with officers while she is being treated at Torbay Hospital.
Large ship disrupting Tamar ferry crossings
Council's 'Newton Abbott' spelling error
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A council has misspelled Newton Abbot on a sign promoting a new cycle route in the town.
The sign was put up last week on Ashburton Road to promote the new east-west cycle route that will be opening next spring.
However, an extra 'T' appeared with the Devon County Council sign saying Newton Abbott.
Over the weekend, the extra 'T' has been covered over at the end of 'Abbot' to remove the error.
A county council spokesman said the sign would be replaced soon.
High tide times for the region
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Brewery to remove 'insensitive' cider
A volunteer says the drink Suicider is inappropriately named, prompting action from its brewer.Read more
Weather: Early cloud and mist will clear to leave some sun
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
This morning will be fairly cloudy with patchy mist and drizzle.
The afternoon will be mostly dry with some sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).