BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 17 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Woman, 35, missing from Bideford

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

Jana Koznarova
Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Bideford on Wednesday.

Jana Koznarova, who is described as 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall and of slim build, was last seen wearing green jeans, a black bomber jacket, brown suede shoes and a white baseball cap.

Police said she has links to Bath.

Anyone who sees Ms Koznarova is asked to dial 999 and quote log number 705 15/8/18.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top