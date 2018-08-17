BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Bideford on Wednesday.

Jana Koznarova, who is described as 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall and of slim build, was last seen wearing green jeans, a black bomber jacket, brown suede shoes and a white baseball cap.

Police said she has links to Bath.

Anyone who sees Ms Koznarova is asked to dial 999 and quote log number 705 15/8/18.