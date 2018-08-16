BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 16 August 2018

Exeter power supplies 'to be restored by 08:30'

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Engineers say power supplies in the EX6 area of Exeter are expected to be restored by 08:30.

Some properties have been without power since 04:30.

Firefighters tackle barn fire

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

Firefighters have been tackling a barn fire in North Devon.

The fire involved agricultural supplies including straw and animal feed.

Firefighters from Bideford, Torrington, Appledore, Holsworthy and Hartland, along with a water bowser from Barnstaple were sent to the blaze at Parkham Ash at about 18:30.

No-one was injured.

South West Water under investigation

BBC Spotlight

The Environment Agency is investigating whether South West Water took too much water out of the River Erme on two days in July.

The company is entitled to take 6,000 cubic metres of water a day at Harford Moor near Ivybridge but the agency says it's checking if too much was lost because of a broken pipe.

John Howell lives near the River Erme...

South West Water said regular checks are made.

It added there had been no problems, but it received a report of a possible leak. It stopped taking water the same day and made repairs.

Devon travel: Reports of flooding on A39 near Abbotsham

Twitter

There are reports of flooding on the A39 near the turning to Abbotsham.

Meanwhile, Devon County Council is advising people to "drive with care" due to the risk of surface water.

