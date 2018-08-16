BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Environment Agency is investigating whether South West Water took too much water out of the River Erme on two days in July.

The company is entitled to take 6,000 cubic metres of water a day at Harford Moor near Ivybridge but the agency says it's checking if too much was lost because of a broken pipe.

John Howell lives near the River Erme...

South West Water said regular checks are made.

It added there had been no problems, but it received a report of a possible leak. It stopped taking water the same day and made repairs.