BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Red Arrows staged their annual display over Falmouth on Tuesday despite the cloudy skies. Thousands gathered at spots including Gyllyngvase Beach, Cliff Road, Castle Beach and a Pendennis Headland to see the dramatic performance.
Devon travel: Temporary traffic lights fail in Eggbuckland
Thousands watch Red Arrows over Falmouth
Weather: Cloudy and breezy with some sunny intervals
A mostly cloudy and breezy day ahead with a few spots of rain possible - mostly this morning.
There should be a few cloud breaks though, allowing for occasional sunny intervals.
Maximum temperature: 22C (72F).