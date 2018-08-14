BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 14 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J28 for A373 Station Road.

M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J28, A373 (Cullompton Services), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Multiple school break-ins cause 'significant damage'

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

Police are investigating a number of break-ins at King Edward VI Community College in Totnes.

Officers say over the past couple of weekends, someone has caused "significant damage" at the school.

In a post on Facebook, Totnes Police, said: "As you can see, the damage is completely mindless.

"This does not just affect the school financially, but also the pupils who attend, who won't have access to the equipment they need."

KEVICC
Totnes Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

James Brent to step down as Argyle chairman

BBC Spotlight

James Brent
BBC

The businessman who was credited with saving Plymouth Argyle has announced he's standing down as chairman of the club.

James Brent bought the club seven years ago when it was in financial crisis and players were threatening to go on strike because they weren't being paid.

View more on twitter

He'll stay on as a director, but American-based businessman Simon Hallett now becomes the majority shareholder.

David Felwick, who used to be the CEO of John Lewis and Waitrose, will return to Home Park to be the new chairman.

James Brent will step down in the autumn.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall travel: Fallen tree blocks road in Townshend

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • At Townshend, Bunkers Hill is blocked in both directions by a fallen tree between Bosence Road and Pilgrims Way.
  • In Gunnislake on Newbridge Hill, there are temporary traffic lights for building work. Expect slow traffic.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top