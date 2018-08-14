BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are investigating a number of break-ins at King Edward VI Community College in Totnes. Officers say over the past couple of weekends, someone has caused "significant damage" at the school. In a post on Facebook , Totnes Police, said: "As you can see, the damage is completely mindless. "This does not just affect the school financially, but also the pupils who attend, who won't have access to the equipment they need."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Overcrowding 'will not deter tourists'
Visitors in Cornwall say congestion will not put them off returning.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J28 for A373 Station Road.
M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J28, A373 (Cullompton Services), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Multiple school break-ins cause 'significant damage'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are investigating a number of break-ins at King Edward VI Community College in Totnes.
Officers say over the past couple of weekends, someone has caused "significant damage" at the school.
In a post on Facebook, Totnes Police, said: "As you can see, the damage is completely mindless.
"This does not just affect the school financially, but also the pupils who attend, who won't have access to the equipment they need."
James Brent to step down as Argyle chairman
BBC Spotlight
The businessman who was credited with saving Plymouth Argyle has announced he's standing down as chairman of the club.
James Brent bought the club seven years ago when it was in financial crisis and players were threatening to go on strike because they weren't being paid.
He'll stay on as a director, but American-based businessman Simon Hallett now becomes the majority shareholder.
David Felwick, who used to be the CEO of John Lewis and Waitrose, will return to Home Park to be the new chairman.
James Brent will step down in the autumn.
Cornwall travel: Fallen tree blocks road in Townshend
BBC Radio Cornwall