BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 6.5ft (2m) long turtle washed up on Long Rock Beach near Penzance on Sunday.
The large leatherback turtle had visible
slash marks on its back that may have been caused by a boat propeller.
Brendan
Godley, chair in conservation science at the University of Exeter, Penryn
Campus said the lesions "may have occurred after death".
"Only a very detailed postmortem will be able to ascertain if this
was the case and, because of the state of decomposition, this may not be
possible.”
The marine reptile, weighing about 600kg, is the largest and most widely distributed turtle in the world.
The shell is flexible and covered in a black leathery skin (hence the name leatherback) with seven ridges running the length of the back.
Leatherback turtles undertake an enormous migration from the temperate feeding waters to the tropical breeding waters, a journey of over 7,000km. These turtles are increasingly spending time around the coast of Britain because of warming water temperatures and the swarms of jellyfish they prey on.
Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape at Boardmasters
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Turtle washes up on Cornish beach
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A 6.5ft (2m) long turtle washed up on Long Rock Beach near Penzance on Sunday.
The large leatherback turtle had visible slash marks on its back that may have been caused by a boat propeller.
Brendan Godley, chair in conservation science at the University of Exeter, Penryn Campus said the lesions "may have occurred after death".
"Only a very detailed postmortem will be able to ascertain if this was the case and, because of the state of decomposition, this may not be possible.”
The marine reptile, weighing about 600kg, is the largest and most widely distributed turtle in the world.
The shell is flexible and covered in a black leathery skin (hence the name leatherback) with seven ridges running the length of the back.
Leatherback turtles undertake an enormous migration from the temperate feeding waters to the tropical breeding waters, a journey of over 7,000km. These turtles are increasingly spending time around the coast of Britain because of warming water temperatures and the swarms of jellyfish they prey on.
Teenager arrested on suspicion of rape at Boardmasters
Plymouth Live
A 17-year-old man from West Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Woman 'hit by car' hospitalised with serious injuries
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the single vehicle crash happened on Churchill Way in Northam near Bideford just before 01:30.
The 39-year-old pedestrian was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
High-speed trains in service to ease Boardmasters' crowds
BBC Radio Cornwall
Seven high-speed trains will run between Newquay and London Paddington to ease travel for the crowds leaving Boardmasters Festival.
It means most intermediate stations on the branch line will be served by buses instead of trains.
The first service is due to leave Newquay at 07:30.
Thousands of festivalgoers attended the event.