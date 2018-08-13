BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 6.5ft (2m) long turtle washed up on Long Rock Beach near Penzance on Sunday.

The large leatherback turtle had visible slash marks on its back that may have been caused by a boat propeller.

Brendan Godley, chair in conservation science at the University of Exeter, Penryn Campus said the lesions "may have occurred after death".

"Only a very detailed postmortem will be able to ascertain if this was the case and, because of the state of decomposition, this may not be possible.”

The marine reptile, weighing about 600kg, is the largest and most widely distributed turtle in the world.

The shell is flexible and covered in a black leathery skin (hence the name leatherback) with seven ridges running the length of the back.

Leatherback turtles undertake an enormous migration from the temperate feeding waters to the tropical breeding waters, a journey of over 7,000km. These turtles are increasingly spending time around the coast of Britain because of warming water temperatures and the swarms of jellyfish they prey on.