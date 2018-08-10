BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Girl, 2, injured after being hit by car
- Dad marks error-filled schools boss letter
- Thieves steal 'large quantity' of solar panels
- 'Deliberate' fire destroys shed and damages outbuilding
- Hundreds to welcome Plymouth warship home
- Illusion Fireworks crowned British champions
- Updates on Friday 10 August 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Plympton accident and slow moving towards Exeter
BBC Radio Devon
'Deliberate' fire destroys shed and damages outbuilding
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A deliberate fire has completely destroyed a shed, hedgerow and damaged an outbuilding in Exeter, firefighters have said.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival of the first crew they confirmed smoke and flames were issuing from the rear garden of the property."
Fire crews were called at 00:22 to Leypark Road after multiple calls from residents.
No-one was injured.
Thieves steal 'large quantity' of solar panels
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are searching for thieves who stole a "large quantity" of solar panels and £30,000 worth of scrap metal.
29ft yacht with 'severe' fuel leak rescued by RNLI
Dad marks error-filled schools boss letter
Daniel Moore was sent a misspelled letter fining him for taking his kids on a term-time holiday.Read more
Hundreds to welcome Plymouth warship home
BBC Spotlight
Devonport-based warship HMS Sutherland will return to Plymouth later after seven months on operation.
The Type 23 frigate set sail from Plymouth in January and visited Australia and the Asia Pacific on peace-keeping duties.
While there it carried out exercises with the Royal Australian and Royal New Zealand navies.
The ship was also on counter-piracy and trafficking activity in the Middle East.
Hundreds of friends and family of crew members are expected to welcome the ship's company home.
Illusion Fireworks crowned British champions
BBC Spotlight
Thousands of people packed vantage points around Plymouth Sound on Thursday evening for the second and final night of the British Firework Championships.
The final three of six teams from across the country battled it out, setting off their pyrotechnics from the Mountbatten breakwater.
The winning display was the second of the night put on by Oxfordshire-based Illusion Fireworks.
The company is relatively new to the industry and this was its first time entering.
Weather: Showers, thunder and sunny spells
BBC Weather
A few showers first thing, but most areas will start dry.
A breezy day with sunny spells and heavy showers that will be thundery at times and may merge into longer spells of rain.
The maximum temperature will be 17 to 20C .
Girl, 2, airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
A two-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after she was hit by a car.
The toddler was on holiday with her family from the London area.
She has been airlifted to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.
It happened at Crossmead in Lynton, North Devon, just before 18:30 on Thursday.